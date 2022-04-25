iSpace2 Pro – Smart DLP Pocket Projector

One Second Wake-up, Android 9.0, App-Control Intelligent,360° Rotating Viewing, WIFI Connection, Bluetooth Speaker

iSpace2 Pro, the world’s most sophisticated truly portable projector, is being launched today on Kickstarter, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viewcomm/ispace2-pro-rotary-wake-up-super-digital-dlp-projector?ref=689apz

As a highly projector convenient projector featuring enhanced connectivity, the Android 9 operating system, an accompanying app, and the capability of downloading and using other video and streaming apps.

ISpace2 Pro is a miniaturized projector with a circular metal design created for extreme portability. It is a lightweight device that fits into the user’s back pocket. Its Android 9 operating system makes it compatible with other Android devices, and its accompanying eShare app also allows for iPhones and Android phones’ screens to be mirrored by the device.

Equipped with remote control, the projector resembles the user experience of controlling a TV set. The device supports a Projector Mode and a Bluetooth Speaker Mode, delivering a 6W High-Fidelity inverted tube cavity sound expressed through an immersive experience of sound.

iSpace2 Pro can be used with or without its tripod. It can be simply attached by bringing the top support of the tripod close to the round metal sheet at the bottom of the main unit. They’ll be instantly magnetically attached and can be detached by pulling them apart. When attached, the tripod head will rotate 360 degrees and will tilt to 90 degrees, offering innovative possibilities in terms of angles to explore.

The device’s automatic intelligent keystone correction requires no adjustments, even if the content is displayed diagonally or on the ceiling. As a mini-computer using the Android 9 system, iSpace2 Pro allows users to download and use several applications, namely YouTube and Netflix, creating new possibilities to project and watch videos.

iSpace2 Pro uses Texas Instruments DLP Digital Micro-Mirror Display technology, featuring the smallest high-end display integrated chip in the projection industry, projecting at a quality of 409,000 pixels and NTSC1953 high color gamut. A 1080p resolution is supported, 250ANSI Lumens ensure real brightness, even during daytime projection, but the device delivers this quality while also using diffuse reflection technology to protect the user’s eyes while viewing the projected content.

Rich peripherals are also part of the equation with three ports included: USB, HDMI, and Type-C for enhanced connectivity, along with supporting Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The iSpace2 Pro campaign on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viewcomm/ispace2-pro-rotary-wake-up-super-digital-dlp-projector?ref=689apz is seeking to raise $100,000 to fund the large-scale production of the projector. Backers who support the campaign gain early and discounted access to the product.

About the Company

ViewComm is a brand owned by Shenzhen ViewComm Technology Co., Ltd., a company established in China, in 2020. ViewComm is committed to creating a large category of intelligent display devices that integrate artificial intelligence and wireless communications. The brand’s devices intend to redefine the visual and sound experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/viewcomm/ispace2-pro-rotary-wake-up-super-digital-dlp-projector?ref=689apz or contact at hello@viewcomm.com

