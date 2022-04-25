The 2nd Annual I AM H.E.R. International Awards Honored Women Who Inspire, Educate, And Motivate

The 2nd Annual I AM H.E.R. International Awards ceremony was held to honor the outstanding contributions of women who have shown resilience and strength during their journeys and have continued to serve with a consistent passion.

The world is changing every day, along with the way women are being viewed for their contributions to society. Women have always been an essential part of society, but they may have been disregarded, suppressed, underrepresented, unrecognized, or their work credited to our male counterparts throughout history. Over the last few years, the positive and global impact of women have been witnessed throughout the world as their voices are being illuminated for their works. It has become pertinent to appreciate women for their tireless efforts in shaping a better world for humanity. The I AM H.E.R. International Awards are organized to celebrate the achievements of women, illuminate their influence, and amplify their brands and voices.

I AM H.E.R. International Awards is the only global initiative that recognizes, promotes, and celebrates women for their impact, significance, and achievements on the seven mountains of influence. The event, organized annually, is a pinnacle awards’ program for women worldwide and their outstanding contributions in over 70 different categories. It was started in 2021 by Dr. Derashay Zorn as another extension to the I AM H.E.R International movement in one of the most critical times in the world. It serves to encourage women in their efforts in breaking barriers, making history, and positively impact the world unapologetically.

This year’s awards were hosted by Kingdom Strategist, International Bestselling Author, coach, and speaker Dr. Derashay Zorn. The co-host of this event is Lifestyle and Wellness Coach and International Bestselling Author Sharon P. Jones. The Royal Carpet host, Toshuna Hanna, greeted the guests with a royal taste of what they were about to experience. Jacqueline Brown, Revolution Academy CEO, keynote speech, transformed lives as she gave words of inspiration. The evening entertainment was provided by Amoni Collier from A.M.O.N.I was exceptional.

March 12, 2022, marked the second year I AM H.E.R International honored the contribution of women in society. Exceptional women were identified and honored for their achievements.

Some of this year’s honorable winners are:

MISS I AM H.E.R International Award – Dr. Chanell Dingle-Sermon

Woman of Influence – Shana Gourdine

Trailblazer of the Year – Reverend Rita M. Henderson

Educator of the Year – Dr. Moneshia Dashiell

Playwright of the Year – Monica Pearson

C.E.O. of the Year – Dr. Ericka L. McKnight

Radio Personality of The Year – Victoria E. Henderson Poole

Caregiver of the Year – Karen Bailey Robinson

Visit www.iamherinternational.com/awards for a complete list honorable winners.

When asked about the uniqueness of this year’s awards, Dr. Derashay Zorn, I AM H.E.R. International Founder, revealed, “We are women who are dedicated to the advancement of women and the uplifting of their voices. This past year has impacted lives globally, and despite the world’s circumstances, these leaders continued to pave the way and set themselves apart. The contribution of women is vital within society, and the 2022 winners are a testament to this truth. They have exemplified the very core of I AM H.E.R. International. They have shown the strength of a Healed, Empowered, and Resilient woman through their work, the lives they have touched, and the impact they are making within their spheres of influence.”

I AM H.E.R. International provides an atmosphere of sisterhood that promotes and provides accountability, collaborative partnerships, support, training and development, resources, and financial freedom so every woman can reach her highest potential in their personal, professional, and spiritual endeavors.

The third I AM H.E.R. International Award Ceremony will be held on March 17-18, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Nominate a dynamic woman who is making a positive impact within the world for the 2023 I AM H.E.R. International Award by visiting http://iamherinternational.com/awards/

