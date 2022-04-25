"Five Steps Black" by Author and Musician Gene-o is Set to Release May 1, 2022

New York, NY, USA – April 25, 2022 – Absolute Author Publishing House (AAPH) is proud to announce the launch of “Five Steps Black” by Gene-o, an author and an accomplished musician on May 1, 2022. The book is currently available for eBook pre-orders on Amazon and will be published in hardback, paperback, and audio as well. According to Dr. Melissa Caudle, CEO of AAPH, the book dives into a critical issue about race relations. Caudle says, “This is a story that needs to be told. What I love about it is the fact that through great writing and storytelling, Gene-o encourages readers to look within themselves. It’s not a throw-it-in-your-face book. It doesn’t preach at you, rather through the plot and the main character, you witness a traumatic event and live within the protagonist’s shoes.” The end goal? To empower the reader to find their path to their happiness by finally seeing, feeling, and embracing their own worth through the eyes of their counterparts.
ABOUT THE BOOK
What would you do if you woke up one morning not recognizing who you were?
How would you adjust?
Would you ever be the same? Charlie Johnson, an up-and-coming attorney at a prestigious law firm in Georgia, is on track to have the best year of his life. Tonight, everyone is gathered to witness him be named the youngest Junior Partner in his firm’s history. He’s on top of the world; nothing can stop him. As the celebration weaves its way into the early morning hours, Charlie’s late start on the first day of his new position sends him racing on a stormy-wet highway, where moments later he’s careening into circumstances he never saw coming. With the damage caused by the accident and the chaos that ensues, Charlie’s mind is pushed into a world he can’t quite make sense of. In this new and completely altered reality, Charlie awakens feeling disoriented and baffled. Why are they calling me Charles? Who are these people and why are they speaking to me like that? As he looks into the mirror to examine any damage, he is startled by the face glaring back at him. Forced to venture well outside the comfort zone that his life of privilege previously afforded him, Charles must learn to navigate a world he does not recognize. Is this really happening? Ill-equipped to traverse this new reality, Charles must rely on the people around him to fill in the back story that seems to be missing from his memory. The world and its darker realities of social injustice, systemic racism, and a broken legal system revealing themselves in many painful and eye-opening episodes in both the cases he finds himself working, and in the realities of his new, yet very real, life. Five Steps Black affords the reader a unique opportunity to walk in someone else’s shoes for a moment and experience a world that was previously invisible.
REVIEWS
“Five Steps Black is a compelling story told from a unique perspective, that is relevant in today’s world. Well worth the read.” “Reading Five Steps Black was an incredible experience. This story brings you into a character that also needs to learn about the world’s problems. Be brought along on the experience and learn. This book is going places. Bound to be a best-seller.” “Compelling – both in its unique plot and its particularly timely content. The characters will have you experiencing everything from anger, frustration, pain, and even hate, simultaneously with love and laughter. A best-seller in the making.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gene-o is available for book signings and interviews. Contact him directly at g.l.roombooks@gmail.com
Follow the Author
FB Author: https://www.facebook.com/geneoauthor
IG Author: https://www.instagram.com/geneoauthor
AN AUTHOR INTERVIEW ON DR. MEL’S MESSAGE
Media Contact
Company Name: AAPH Press Distribution, LLC
Contact Person: Eugene Cole
Email: Send Email
Phone: 410-294-4481
Address:1231 Williams Blvd
City: St. Louis
State: MO
Country: United States
Website: https://www.gene-o.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: \”Five Steps Black\” by Author and Musician Gene-o is Set to Release May 1, 2022
