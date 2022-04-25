Inspirational speaker, Matt Gomez, is releasing a new book to empower people to discover their true selves.

Covid-19 has made many realize the true essence of life. Matt Gomez’s new book empowers people to discover their true selves. Book releasing December 2022.

Matt Gomez is a writer, photographer, and speaker. His trichotomy of professions has allowed him to use his platform to allow the empowered to empower. He is dropping a book later this year, which is all about people trying to identify themselves. There are 365 pages in the book, one for each day of the year, containing inspirational words. Following the statement, Matt provides personal commentary, short stories, and anecdotes intended to restore people’s joy, hope, and optimism.

The readers will be able to discover the mechanism of human thinking, an optimistic way to alter it, helping them to heal. Readers will experience a moment of realization of appreciating little things in life. One of Matt’s friends, who was the first to read the draft, shared: ‘It would be wrong to say I am a changed person post-reading book. I’d rather say I am a much more optimistic, lively, and grateful person now. The book is all about seeing what is in front of us instead of always imagining it better.’

The 365 quotes collection is certain to empower people to maneuver through challenging times. Here are the author’s favorite quotes from his book:

“When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” — Carol Burnett

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible!'” — Audrey Hepburn

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill

The book has received positive reviews from some of the most well-renowned authors, journalists, and Bibliophiles. One of them shared: “A powerful testament to the power of words and connection, this book is a true gem. It will inspire you to believe in yourself and your dreams again. I plan on sharing this book with family and friends in the years to come.”

Christina J. shared: “Reading this book filled my heart and soul with positivity and reminded me of the important things in life. The quotes, stories, and lessons have helped me become more aware, kinder, and in greater control of my life. This is a truly life-changing book.”

The book will be available in eBook and print versions on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online bookstores.

About Matt Gomez

Matt Gomez is an author, photographer, and speaker. His goal is to motivate 100,000 people to discover their true calling and live the life they’ve always envisaged. He is an avid traveler who enjoys discovering new places and meeting new people worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: Matt Gomez Inspires

Contact Person: Matt Gomez

Email: Send Email

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: medium.com/@mattgomezinspires

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Inspirational speaker, Matt Gomez, is releasing a new book to empower people to discover their true selves.