Sergey Kir, Ukrainian-American Artist, a Rising Star in Digital Art Launched His Digital Celebration Art Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES – April 25, 2022 – Sergey Kir, a Ukrainian-American artist, a rising star in digital art, based in New York launched his Celebration art series in April 2022 on the LootNFT.io platform, where participants can bid to purchase unique and exclusive works by the artist. Celebration collection on LootNFT.io is an NFT set, which consists primarily of Kir’s curated works from the Fashion series that he created under the inspiration and in collaboration with the fashion designers, he witnessed during NYFW shows by Flying Solo, FDLA, and other sponsors of the NYFW.

The Celebration series is currently being auctioned in the LootNFT.io Arena and minted on LootNFT native blockchain. The artist is using the references to Greek mythology and biblical themes to highlight a world of fashion as a seemingly semi-divine, extraordinary, and yet above all driven by creative talent. “I want to celebrate the real stars of fashion with my art – the designers that are burning the midnight oil to create the vision that everyone loves,” says Kir. Kir’s compositions are created using computer algorithms, with strong philosophical and socio-political messages as their underpinnings. By mixing machine learning, finance, humanity, storytelling, and vivid colors, Kir believes that he’s able to create images just this side shy of perfection.

His works are divided into various series:

1. Biblical Series – The Biblical series was his first art series to commemorate the inspiration that he received over the years.

2. New York Series – The most interesting places in New York City are depicted. Kir believes New York is the city of peoples’ dreams and aspirations, where one can reinvent oneself, change one’s destiny, and create a new reality. From Kir’s point of view, New York is an endless inspiration for creativity, but also his home with all the dear and favorite places.

3. American Riot/Pandemic Series – For Kir, the Summer of 2020 Black Lives Matter protests that lead to many violent outbreaks and destructions, as well as the violent Capitol Riot that led to the siege of the Capitol. His art reflects these moments.

4. Fashion Series – In 2019, Kir introduced his Fashion series, which he started after attending multiple fashion shows during NYFW. He was fascinated by the creative talent of many designers who produced the Fashion series, which celebrates the duality of the Fashion business, that combines an industry and a dream.

5. Abstract Series – A series revolutionizing abstraction.

About LootNFT.io

LOTTNFT.IO is a referral gamified arcade auction platform where members use BUNs, tokens of limited supply, to bid for NFTs. Loot Arena is where miners play at battle-bidding auctions and mine the native currency of the native ecosystem. Miners buy BUN, a cryptographic token of limited supply (500 million), to bid at auctions. A bid in the last 15 seconds resets the timer back to 15 seconds. The last to bid when the timer expires wins the NFT. Miners get Loot Tickets (LTT) when they bid at auctions based on a mining ratio (e.g., 42 BUN bid at the auction for 1 LTT). LTT are used to redeem products and services and can also be custodied by miners (functionality coming soon). All BUN spent by miners in auctions is sent to the Oven, a time-locked wallet. The Oven redistributes a portion of the BUN back to miners every Sunday as rewards proportional to their participation level at auctions.

About Sergey Kir

Sergey Kir, born in Ukraine and now residing in New York City, is an innovative artist who’s created his own remarkable, new art style, which was coined “Conceptivism.” An ambitious approach to painting, Conceptivism synthesizes technology, financial modeling, and art history into a cohesive whole. Utilizing hand drawing, digital photography, and the analytical methods from quantitative finance, Kir aims to create a gesamtkunstwerk, or absolute work of art, which goes beyond the visual to incite, provoke, inspire, and enrich the minds of his viewers.

