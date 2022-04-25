GrowthFixx.com Launches Free eBook to Help Shopify Entrepreneurs Drive Business Growth: Ecommerce Like A Boss

GrowthFix, a leading eCommerce agency for scaling eCommerce businesses located in Toronto, Canada, announced today the release of Ecommerce Like A Boss, an excellent resource on the best digital marketing practices for successful campaigns.

This book aims to actively support the growth of eCommerce businesses that desire to key into the recent changes in the digital world for sustainable development and profitability.

It covers key areas in digital marketing for eCommerce, Shopify store owners, and woocommerce success, providing excellent resources that will fix the relevant problems of marketing funnels, ROI, and ROAS, which these business owners experience.

Some of the topics included in this book are how to create a unique Shopify store, email marketing automation, SEO for ecommerce businesses, how to use paid ads, and much more!

Speaking on the release of the book, Customer Success Lead, Nosa Aigbe states, “Having worked with numerous business owners who desire scalable growth, one thing is certain, no business can survive without the right marketing strategies. We believe that this book will help many businesses key into the current paradigm shift in digital marketing to boast of significant mind-blowing revenue.”

GrowthFixx runs a full-funnel growth marketing, ads, and email campaign agency with over 100s of satisfied clients and successful campaigns. They offer tailored strategies customized per business with their one-of-a-kind Growth Rocket Framework™.

They are currently partnering with every investment-ready ecommerce business whose sole purpose is a return on investment to help them actualize their marketing goals. They will continue expanding their reach and creating more valuable resources to help businesses grow.

The Free eBook for digital first entrepreneurs is available on https://www.growthfixx.com/

The company has also committed to 5 free Ecommerce marketing strategy audits for investment ready entrepreneurs at https://www.growthfixx.com/contact-us

To learn more about the book, please visit: https://www.growthfixx.com/ecomlikeaboss

om

+1 559 512 4022

Media Contact

Company Name: GrowthFixx.com

Contact Person: Rashel Howladar

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 559 512 4022

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

Website: https://www.growthfixx.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: GrowthFixx.com Launches Free eBook to Help Shopify Entrepreneurs Drive Business Growth: Ecommerce Like A Boss