Floral Beanie Launches "Capacity For Love" To Inspire & Remind Parents Of All Around The World Of Their Capacity For Love

“Capacity For Love | Floral Beanie Mother’s Day”

SINGAPORE – April 25, 2022 – Floral Beanie understand the difficulties that many families are facing especially during the worldwide COVID19 pandemic. Many young parents are stretching themselves beyond their breaking point and resilience like never before. Besides taking care of newborn and kids, young parents mostly need to attend to work daily and sometime there are elderly at home will need their support and care too. Despite growing optimism in recent month, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%, according to a scientific brief released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 2 March 2022. Among those are impacted, young women have been more severely impacted than others.

Floral Beanie organized Capacity For Love campaign designed to inspire and encourage young parents and remind them of their infinite capacity for love.

During this Mother’s Day period, the #CapacityForLove campaign will encourage share their encouragement and care to young mothers around them that help to support and remind them the joys and happiness of parenting. Through activation of Instagram, loved one, families and friends will be able to share their love, comments with support note or high five and more from long distance even to support this campaign.

To further encourage sharing love and care for mothers during this mother’s day period, Floral Beanie partially sponsored all the Mother’s Day Bouquets, Carnation Bouquets and Rose Bouquets valid from now until 6th May 2022.

“At Floral Beanie, we feel the same like the senders and we are committed to convey the care and love through flower delivery service to the receiver,” said Susan, Mother of one and Florist, Floral Beanie. “ We want to let all the parents know that, they are not alone. Conveying love and care to everyone is the core of our work and we are committed to continue this for everyone especially all the Mothers during this special period.

To learn more about how you can join the #CapacityForLove campaign this Mother’s Day, head to Floral Beanie. Additional information on Floral Beanie’s current and upcoming events can also be found on the site.

About Floral Beanie

Floral Beanie is a leading flower delivery service provider based in Singapore! Many from all around the world have trusted Floral Beanie to deliver their care and love to someone they care about in Singapore. Floral Beanie offers a complete range of flower arrangement including but not limited to bouquet and wreath for all kind of events. Visit https://www.floralbeanie.com/capacity-for-love to find out more about Floral Beanie Capacity For Love Campaign. Join Floral Beanie membership for free to enjoy special discount exclusively for members only.

