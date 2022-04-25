Yow Houn Enterprise Corp window visor auto parts for the North American Market

Yow Houn Enterprise Corp is a Taiwanese company that has been in the business of plastic injection molding and manufacturing for 20 years.

They specialize in vertical integration and produce products that exceed customer expectations. Recently, they have announced their entry into the window visor auto parts market for the North American region.

Its goal is to provide excellent quality products at a reasonable price while maintaining integrity as its most important core value.

With a sound foundation and technical challenges constantly being pursued, they welcome foreign and domestic companies to do business with them.

Window Visor Manufacturing | Window Visor Suppliers

They have a fantastic custom injection window visor from the leading manufacturer in automotive parts.

Their sun blocking and UV protection fluoride-infused titania technology keeps its passengers safe while providing an elegant look that is stylish and functional for any vehicle type or color.

Taiwan Auto Parts

More and more companies worldwide are beginning their supply chain with Taiwan’s automotive parts industry.

The country has become a significant player not only because it’s one of few remaining economies outside the US or China but also due in large part thanks for being less expensive than Western Europe when considering labor rates and quality control standards.

OEM Plastic

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of a part or product is often the company that created it.

Other companies may use the plastic manufacturing process, but they will usually sell their label for marketing purposes; this means an item has been “locked” into one brand with no possibility to switch unless something goes wrong during installation.

This could lead to conflict territory if there are still warranties remaining on those parts due at the expiration time.

Taiwan Molding | Taiwan injection Molding

With its state-of-the-art machinery and years of experience, Yow Houn Enterprise Corp offers high-quality plastics injection molding production services to its customers.

Final Thought

With a sound foundation in place, they are poised to impact this new market and bring innovation and excellence to consumers throughout North America.

