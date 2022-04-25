“The annual academic report of Dolphin Technical Institute(Beaumont) was praised by the education Experts”

Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) has released its 2021 Annual Academic Report, a comprehensive document detailing the DTI’s pandemic response, operations, initiatives, and outcomes as part of the mission and vision for higher education.

The report provides an overview of the activities and has been made available each year since 2009. The Fiscal Year 2021 edition features three sections titled, and for this year, provides a overview of the pandemic experience and response.

During 2021, the Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) developed initiatives designed to address the changing enviroment, Competency-based degrees allowing working professionals to leverage experience into a quicker path to degrees;Career-focused education linking coursework to the type of skills employers seek, based upon Bureau of Labor Statistics data;Professional development courses that are skills-focused, self-paced, and and designed to provide learners the career-ready skills that employers are seeking;Senior managers and business owners learn independently to improve their academic qualifications.

With the University Grants Commission allowing the students to pursue dual degree programmes in the same academic year, experts in the field have been appreciating the new provision. At the same time, the degree courses of Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) such as MBA, EMBA, MF, MPAcc and MEM carried out by the Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) have also been affirmed by education experts.

“Helping adult learners prepare for success in the workplace has always been the core of what we do,” states David Gilliam, Executive Administrative Assistant. “During a year that changed everything about modern learning, work and life, we were able to sharpen this focus and innovate our career-focused education in alignment with evolving needs of working adults, while adapting to the new normal required by the pandemic.”

The 2021 is a special year. The sudden outbreak of new crown pneumonia has disrupted the normal operation order of the global economy and society, disrupted people’s normal life. The epidemic situation of different countries has been inconsistent. The global epidemic has been increasing. Geopolitical and ideological interference seriously interferes with the cooperation in the prevention and control of international epidemic. The epidemic cycle has been prolonged, and the global cross-border personnel flow has been restricted for a long time, resulting in the global stagnation of cross-border education and cultural exchanges. The internationalization of higher education bears the brunt.

According to a global survey on the impact of covid-19 on higher education conducted by the International Association of universities (IAU), nearly 77% of the respondents had to close down and stop all school activities due to the epidemic. All covid-19 data indicate that the outbreak of new crown pneumonia has a negative impact on international cooperation in higher education.International academic exchanges based on personnel mobility can not be carried out normally. Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) has to follow the changes of social environment and reduce the opening scale of courses and has reduced the curriculum opening plans of many countries and regions.

While the U.S. Department of Education reports data reflecting only first-time, full-time students that make up a traditional university student body, Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) serves largely Additionally, the report includes detailed information about the industry advisory councils that inform the colleges curriculum planning, and provides insights on the development of competencies identified as top soft skills by employers that are used as the Institute Learning Goals and for which student performance is specifically measured, exceeding 82% in all five competencies. This excellent report data also makes Dolphin Technical Institute (Beaumont) graduates popular with employers in the job market.

