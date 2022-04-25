Lit Vibe App Opens the Gateway for Content Creators and Emerging Creative Talents To Showcase Their Creativity

“Okorie Lucky

Co-Founder

litvibe.net”

Lit Vibe is a free short-form video-specific social network that allows creators to share videos and showcase them to the world.

Lit Vibe, the short-form video-sharing app, is designed to discover talent. It provides creators, both upcoming and experienced, the opportunity to share their skills with the outside world effortlessly. “Lit Vibe was created out of the necessity to bridge the gap between real and talented individuals and allow them to showcase their talents on a vibrant, new platform,” says the developers of the app. “Creators will no longer have to depend on platforms already saturated.You can use Lit Vibe to create content, build a fan base and become popular.”

Lit Vibe was created in 2020 by two friends, Aniemeka Nduka and Okorie Lucky.They wanted creators to follow their passion and be their own self while unleashing their creative skills. Lit Vibe aims to satisfy social media users’ needs for authentic and real talent. The Lit Vibe platform is designed for ease of use and has fantastic features guaranteed to get users hooked.

The developers discovered that merely having creative skills is not enough. Creators must also have access to a powerful and friendly platform that will allow them to display their skills and gain an audience quickly.Lit Vibe aims to achieve just that.

Creators can personalize their content, create original content, and get rewarded. They can chat and meet like-minded individuals and share ideas.Lit Vibe allows users to control privacy matters because the platform values data privacy. It ensures that all the data on the platform is fully secured and not shared with third parties.The app developers are creative persons themselves and know the challenges associated with gaining popularity in the creators’ space. Success can be achieved if their skills are endorsed by established creators.

According to the app developers, most such platforms offer little space and opportunity for new talent. Early adopters, their families, and friends quickly capture the space, leaving little room for newcomers. “In terms of competition, I’m not sure if Lit Vibe is worried at this moment because Lit Vibe is focusing on contributing values and support to her users, says the developer.

“At Lit Vibe, we do not discourage our users from exploring other platforms as we leverage their opportunities to gain fame and growth.”Lit Vibe is available for all types of content creators, including the Gen Z and Millennial demographics. It is the ideal resource for those aiming to become an influencer/creator but doesn’t know where to start.

ABOUT LITVIBE:

Lit Vibe app is a platform created for ordinary people with extraordinary skills. The app avoid the futility of depending on oversaturated platforms and showcase their skills with a chance of real exposure to the right audience. They can be themselves and share their messages and talents with the world. Lit Vibe is available is currently available in 12 languages.

For more information visit www.litvibe.net. Available in app store and playstore.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lit Vibe | litvibe.co OU

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 393792688632

Address:Papiniidu tn 5, 80042, Parnu linn

City: Parnu maakond

State: Papiniidu

Country: Estonia

Website: www.litvibe.net

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Lit Vibe App Opens the Gateway for Content Creators and Emerging Creative Talents To Showcase Their Creativity