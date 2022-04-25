With A Significant Increase In Sales For Advanced Insulation, Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) Is Far Surpassing All Competition in Performance

Innovative Designs, Inc's patented and unique Insultex® Insulation is delivering performance far Superior to all competition.

Innovative Designs, Inc. IVDN, manufactures and markets its patented Insultex® material, a quantum leap forward in insulation as the thinnest, lightest, and warmest insulator in the market today. IVDN products deliver optimum warmth and comfort with insulating, windproof, and waterproof protection. IVDN has used its proprietary Insultex® material to commercialize both clothing and home building insulation products. The home building product line is marketed under the trade name Insultex House Wrap® and is entering the global marketplace at a time when concern over climate issues and the need for greater energy efficiency is growing at a fever pace.

Some key points about IVDN :

– Commercial Applications in the Global Multi-Billion Dollar Home Building and Winter Apparel Product Categories.

– Multi-Location Hamshaw Lumber Added as New England Retailer with Initial House Wrap Order.

– Independent Testing Certifies Unmatched R-6 Insulation Value.

This new evacuated cellular structured fabric, available exclusively from IVDN, is truly revolutionary. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best Insulation and IVDN Insultex® incorporates countless evacuated cells. These individual cells create a tortuous path. Insultex® consists of a three-dimensional network of a countless number of evacuated cells, which impacts the conduction of thermal energy. The result of these countless number of evacuated cells is the creation and enforcement of a thermal energy tortuous path within the Insultex®.

IVDN has a very small share structure with only about 34 million shares outstanding and a public float of about 16 million shares. Additionally, according to the latest 10-K filing, CEO Joseph Riccelli and two Directors are holding over 8 million of these shares making IVDN a very lean stock.

Multi-Location Hamshaw Lumber Added as New England Retailer with Initial Insultex House Wrap® Order –

On April 21st IVDN announced Hamshaw Lumber added to its retailer list. Opened in 1980, Hamshaw Lumber now has seven locations: Barre, MA, Amherst, MA, Brattleboro, VT, South Deerfield, MA, Greenfield, MA, Keene, NH and Orange, MA. See Hamshaw Lumber website: https://hamshawlumber.com.

Hamshaw Lumber buyer Chris Calcari, commented, “A contractor and homeowner inquired about the Insultex House Wrap®, with an R-Value of 6, at Hamshaw Lumber. After doing research, I was impressed with the energy efficiency it offers along with its environmental impact. Our first purchase order is en route to our Orange, Massachusetts store.”

IVDN Interview with Bloomberg U.S. on RedChip Money Report –

To view the interview segment at any time visit: https://youtu.be/jTF2_GrnH3c

High Potential Commercial Marketing for IVDN Insultex® Products –

Clothing Applications:

A factual example of the efficiency of IVDN Insultex® is as follows:

– 1 layer of Insultex® protects a person to sub-freezing temps.

– 1 square yard of Insultex® is 0.021 inches thick and weighs 0.42 oz.

– 8.8 oz. of Insultex® can float approx. 287 lbs. of body weight.

– Insultex® has a melting point of 194°F.

– Insultex® material can be sewn and/or laminated.

– Multiple layers of Insultex® can be used to provide practically unlimited levels of insulation.

This incredible IVDN material can be used in outerwear, gloves, hats, pants, tents, sleeping bags, coolers, boots, swimsuits, blankets, comforters; just about anything that would benefit from its remarkable insulating or buoyant qualities.

Home Building Applications:

According to Grand View Research, the global insulation market size was estimated at USD $52.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% going forward. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to propel growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as China, India, Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drive the need for better infrastructure. Moreover, increasing regulatory support and demand for residential and industrial insulation are the factors estimated to fuel the product demand.

IVDN Insultex House Wrap® is Water and Moisture-Resistant, Air and Wind-Resistant, and also UV-Resistant. Insultex protects against water intrusion that could get behind the exterior cladding which in turn can cause mold, mildew and rotting. Insultex will increase comfort in a building structure by reducing drafts and increasing its efficiency. UV inhibitors are blended into the polymeric material to protect it from harmful ultraviolet degradation.

R-Value Tested :

The majority of extensive testing for IVDN has been conducted by an independent certified laboratory using an accreditation agency-approved modified ASTM-C518 protocol. Other relevant thermal tests were conducted by accredited, independent materials testing laboratories.

Contractors & builders who use IVDN Insultex House Wrap® have the ability to not only add a water vapor, air and wind barrier, but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. All of this is accomplished by applying IVDN Insultex House Wrap® the same way other house wraps are attached to a structure. Siding contractors can now offer their customers an additional R-Value by simply applying IVDN Insultex House Wrap® to the existing structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add IVDN Insultex House Wrap® to their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value.

For more information on Innovative Designs Inc. IVDN visit the company’s 2 websites at: http://www.idigear.com and http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

