Exxe Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: AXXA) Is Fast Expanding Its Footprints In The Tech, Media, Real Estate & Fintech Businesses

Major Acquisitions Are Helping Exxe Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: AXXA) Generate Record Millions of Revenue in the Tech, Media, Real Estate & Fintech Businesses

Exxe Group, Inc. AXXA is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. The AXXA strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance – accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

Some Key points about AXXA :

– Acquisition Based Company Operating in Real Estate, Sustainable Technology, Media, Agribusiness, and Financial Services.

– Currently Strengthening Company Balance Sheet by Reducing Aged Debt and Potential Share Count.

– December 2021 Quarterly Revenue Jumped by 53.1% to New Record $14.2M vs 2020 Results.

– Net Income Soared to Record $3.4M, Up 41.8% From Dec 2020 Qtr.

– Patent Purchase of Revolutionary, Energy Efficient Technology Which Can Deliver Revenue Potentially of $40 Million or More Per Annum.

Record Revenue and Net Income for December 2021 Quarter-

On February 16th AXXA announced its three-month and nine-month results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights –

AXXA generated record quarterly results for both revenue and net income for the period. Revenue for the December 2021 quarter (3Q22) was $14,181,451 as compared with $9,263,526 for the same period a year ago, and $13,279,551 for 2Q22 which ended just ninety days earlier.

For the nine month period, revenue grew by 62.2% to $38,483,715, up from $23,723,944, while net income jumped by 56.3% to $7,816,993, as compared with $4,999,146.

AXXA also enjoyed a big rise in quarterly gross profit and gross profit margin from the year-ago period. Gross profit in the December 2021 quarter grew by over 114% to $6.7 million versus 3.1 million in 3Q21.

Business Highlights –

In late November, AXXA provided guidance of an estimated $49 million – $53 million in revenue along with 15-20% net margins for the fiscal year ending in March 2022. This estimate assumed $14 million and $15 million in revenue for the December and March quarters, respectively. Given the December 2021 performance, AXXA remains on track to meet or exceed these forecasts.

Patent Purchase of Revolutionary, Energy Efficient Technology –

On February 8th AXXA announced that it is in the final process of completing the patent purchase of CARBON4000 revolutionary energy-efficient technology. This target could exceed the $40 million mark via the potential use of the technology as a utility services model for commercial and residential real estate customers. CARBON4000 manufactures a patented, revolutionary energy-efficient heating paint for use in a wide range of applications, including the building industry in Europe. As a sustainable technology, the incorporation of the technology creates independence from fossil fuels. Given its underlying value for integration and utilization in multiple verticals, management believes that the product is poised to become a game-changer in environmental technology.

The innovative heating technology is capable of operating with low-voltage electricity (radiant heat) based on the utilization of carbon fiber. As a result, the production and distribution of highly efficient and uniform surface heating for walls, ceilings, and floors through photovoltaics is attained. The heating coat can be applied to virtually any type of surface on walls, ceilings, and floors, and attain uniform heating of all of the applied surfaces, fostering fast comfortable temperatures. Keys to innovation include its easy application, low energy consumption with high efficiency and no loss of performance.

Once the patents are acquired, AXXA plans to leverage the technology for use in multiple markets and applications.

– Building, Construction, Renovation Markets

– AXXA Property Deployment

– Integration with daskonzept

– Exposure and Growth via Metaverse Initiative

– Solar Panels & Utility Model

AXXA plans to deploy the paint technology across its diverse commercial and residential properties in Europe that are set to grow exponentially over the next few years. As broad deployment occurs, rival property owners may need to incorporate the product as well to compete with this highly effective, efficient product, further driving sales growth.

The Metaverse –

AXXA is committed to alternative energy and new technologies for reducing carbon output. As such, AXXA stands poised to spearhead a new transition from cryptocurrency mining technologies that consume energy to cryptocurrency mining technologies that create energy. Management is developing a strategy of how to “gamify” NFTs and future 1Myle swap hub tokens to merge with its Metaverse Initiative. The proliferation and utilization of these tokens online could allow a greater amount of energy returned to the grids than the energy consumed. Thus, online users can develop and utilize meta-creations while simultaneously benefitting the real world as well.

Solar Panels & Utility Model –

The AXXA roadmap includes the potential acquisition of a solar panel distributor/manufacturer as part of its objective to gain autonomy from the grid. Deploying paint and solar products to AXXA properties and large-scale commercial/government/residential tenants could result in AXXA serving in the role of alternative utility provider as well. This recurring revenue model could substantially boost revenue and save customers on their energy costs as well.

For more information on Exxe Group, Inc. (AXXA) visit: www.exxegroup.com

