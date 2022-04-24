Second City is set to Launch a True Metaverse with Infinite Possibilities that Bridges Reality and Virtuality.

Second City was born with the idea that the true meaning of metaverse must contain both virtual and real. It was revealed that the reality-reflecting metaverse, rather than a simple game, can genuinely achieve endless freedom and possibilities. Second City is a project developed by the company DMaster.
Second City will demonstrate how real-world elements such as clothing, food, shelter, investment, business, commerce, social, and gaming can be replicated in the virtual world to become a true Metaverse role model. According to the concept of ‘second,’ everything people have created with unity is utilized in this sense. In a recent development, Second City is holding an airdrop event for its token, ‘City Token,’ for two weeks from April 11th to 25th ahead of the beta tester in May. It plans to draw the land NFT within the Second City and airdrop them among the event participants enrolled by May 25th.
For many years, Second City has been keeping its news for the metaverse development in the veil. However, it is now exchanging information by opening an official Telegram community and event and uploading a production diary video on its official YouTube channel ahead of the beta tester and land NFT minting planned in May and open beta in June. Louis Kim, CEO of Second City, emphasized on:
“It is now a time to introduce Second City, a metaverse we have been developing, and many people will have the opportunity to experience both reality and virtuality in Second City.”
Second City allows to mine CITY token with one’s own land NFT, in which a building can be constructed on the land, with each flower being either a mini-world or an open forum. In addition, it offers a wholesale function in a commercial system as its distinguishing factor from other metaverses, which allows various creators to develop their items or conduct NFT transactions.
As a result, it is expected to form a productive economic system as diverse global creators promote and trade their creations within the Second City. It also provides subways and an airport to travel in distance or to different cities just like in the actual world. Short and straightforward commercial videos are broadcasted at this time, and it is said that the floating population is formed in the game-like reality. Furthermore, it provides rewards to users who watch short advertisements. In this sense, the company claimed that Second City could emerge as an advertising medium in unity with the users as the metaverse.
Subsequently, it is expected to fulfill the desire for game playing via fantasy land, hunting, and pet system. Various developers can earn profits by developing and uploading fantasy lands in Second City, while the users can enjoy more diverse games. It also stated that by giving users the right to vote for the mayor and human resources at the City Hall and hold events, it is possible to achieve online and offline communication via an SNS system with a workflow function.
Information on the token economy and ecosystem will be released in stages in the future and will be updated on https://secondcity.io.
Join the community through https://t.me/second_city or https://twitter.com/scity_twt.
Media Contact
Company Name: DMaster
Contact Person: Park Ben.
Email: Send Email
City: Seoul
Country: Korea
Website: https://secondcity.io
