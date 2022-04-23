Zinke Hair Salon Shares What Sets It Apart

Denver, CO – Zinke Hair Salon, on a website, has outlined what makes it the best hair studio in Denver.
The Denver hairstylists from Zinke Hair have gone through in-house education for cutting, currently taught by senior stylist Jacqueline and attended master classes throughout the year. The agency takes pride in staying up to date on all the current trends and styles. Sharing knowledge is also something the stylists are passionate about. They want every guest to leave with the confidence of knowing how to style their new look and take proper care of their scalp and hair with recommended products.
Zinke Hair Studio is proud to offer a full menu of world-class salon services for every client. The Denver hair studio has a growing team of talented stylists with various experience levels, so clients will find the perfect service that fits their style and budget. Each team member has completed or is currently enrolled in a weekly in-house education program covering everything from advanced cutting and color techniques to today’s hottest trends.
About Zinke Hair Salon – Denver
Zinke Hair Studio is an award-winning, family-owned Aveda Lifestyle Salon with two convenient locations: Boulder’s 29th Street Mall and Denver’s Washington Park. This women-run business is owned and operated by mother, Jolene Zinke, and daughter, Megan Robertson. The expert hairstylists love doing all things hair, from balayage to highlights, cutting classic bobs, long layered cuts, short hair, and anything in between. Whatever the client’s style, the team would love to help achieve those dreams.
Media Contact
Company Name: Zinke Hair Salon – Denver
Contact Person: Megan Robertson
Email: Send Email
Phone: (303) 777-9251
Address:284 S Downing St
City: Denver
State: CO 80209
Country: United States
Website: www.zinkehairstudio.com
