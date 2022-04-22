Tomorrow will be better Brought Compatriots across the Straits Closer to Fight against COVID-19

The abrupt outbreak of COVID-19 has not only plunged the world into crisis, but also forced it to undergo tremendous changes like never before. In the past three years, everything from global economy and social operation to the work and life has been affected to various extent under the havoc of the virus. How the world has changed! Many people are longing for the ordinary life people used to live and the hustle and bustle of the city people used to be familiar with.

However, nobody can turn the clock back. Since the pandemic is a battle without gun smoke, people have no choice but to face up to it. People still cherish great hope for the future, and believe that a better tomorrow will arrive if people fight in solidarity.

So, what will the tomorrow look like? Mr. Cao Qitai, a TV and hosting veteran with four decades of experience, gave his answer by joining hands with his friends to convey hope and energy with the song — Tomorrow Will be Better.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/bI8lpD-PbC4

As the common language of human beings, music has been uniting emotions of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and transmitting warmth and strength for long. Over the past year, Mr. Cao Qitai has started a public welfare project named “Asia-Pacific Youth Music Moment” with his friends in the entertainment industry to sing Tomorrow Will Be Better for the public good and reinforce people’s resolution in triumphing over COVID-19 for a better tomorrow with this right and good deed.

The new version of Tomorrow Will be Better was officially released through Mr. Cao’s social media account on April 20, 2022, right in the most critical moment that Shanghai is making all-out efforts to beat against the virus. It is Mr. Cao and his friends’ sincere hope that the song will bring strength and encouragement to all people. In face of the storm, compatriots across the Straights are standing with each other in solidarity to tide over difficulties. May all Chinese people cheer for each other and for Shanghai in various forms and safeguard the city together. By following the dynamic zero-COVID case unswervingly, people believe tomorrow will be better!

Media Contact

Company Name: Ample Ability Ltd

Contact Person: COCO LI

Email: Send Email

Country: China

Website: https://space.bilibili.com/523638550

