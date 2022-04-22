Up And Coming Hip Hop Artist Lil Ballin Bringing A New Fresh Air To The Music Game

Up and coming artist Lil Ballin had very humble beginnings to his music career. At a young age, Lil Ballin always loved the process of creation. He was surrounded by many great minds and intuitively knew he had that capability within him also. Born in New York, but raised and residing in Florida — the artist started making music by recording himself through SoundCloud on his phone. It didn’t take long for people to notice.
The creative artist has always had a passion for music. He is inspired by the likes of Soulja Boy, Kanye West, Young Dolph, Nipsey Hussle, and Roddy Ricch among others. Their growth and entrepreneurial spirit are something Lil Ballin strives for. But as far as his sound goes? He’s unique & plans to keep it that way… a trendsetter, rather than a follower of what’s popular. That’s what makes him unique, that’s what separates him from the crowd.
He’s a young artist, but has an old soul and talent worth keeping an eye on. He’s bringing the “new drip” to the rap game, something the industry has been lacking for the past few years… we can’t help but agree. He’s bringing a new fresh of air to the music game.
He has had quite a successful career so far: from going viral on Instagram & Youtube, to reaching the milestone of 100,000 followers on Instagram, to gathering over 1 million combined streams on all platforms, to even topping the Soundcloud charts with his singles. The craziest part? He’s just getting started.
You can follow Lil Ballin on Instagram @lilballin_1.
We’re convinced that’s just the beginning. Lil Ballin is one of the most versatile artists in the game right now — it’s just a matter of time until he reaches the superstar status he deserves.
He’s truly taking action & working towards that. Lil Ballin has songs stashed away in his vault that he can’t wait to release to the public in 2022 — some of which, will blow you away. He has a lot more coming soon, such as his collaboration with LATheGoat, so make sure you stay tuned. He believes in letting the music speak for itself and that’s what he plans to do in the new year.
Be sure to follow Lil Ballin and be ready for his dominant year ahead. He is undeniably one of the most talented young artists out there. You can stream his music on all platforms available.
Media Contact
Company Name: Lil Ballin
Email: Send Email
Phone: 863-225-1422
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/lilballin_1/
