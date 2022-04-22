Ashley Belle Owning Her Truth and Shedding More Light on Her Experience as a Trans Woman

Today’s world has seen more people willing to revel in the truth of their identities and get the world to see them for who they are. Having embraced who she is as a person, Ashley Belle is now using her personal story and influence to speak up for other people to find their voices and places in society.

Combining patriotism and service to the country with right-wing politics, Ashley Belle is making a difference in her own way. Born biologically as a male, Ashley Belle spent years hiding behind her biological identity before she took charge of her life and transitioned fully into a woman. She’s a United States Air Force veteran with 19 years of service and an athlete for the upcoming NPC (National Physique Committee). The Vermont-born social commentator and activist has found her voice and is using it to influence change in the world.

She recalls growing up in a conservative family with a normal life. Even though she started feeling like a female at the age of six, she did not transition until she turned 45, and she cites societal partiality and her job in the military as the primary reasons. So now she’s fighting the good fight and letting people know they do not have to make themselves small for society but rather embrace their personalities fully and go all out for themselves.

Ashley Belle’s opinionated social media presence has earned her some followership, and now that she’s amplifying trans people’s voices, she’s using her influence to advocate for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Strength and resilience are not alien concepts to her at all, and they reflect in the passion she has for the topics she broaches on her social media pages and YouTube channel. She is passionate about helping other Transexuals and Transgender people find a home on the right wing of politics while encouraging them to pursue health and fitness.

As a conservative person, a strong Trump supporter, and a trans athlete, she never shies away from speaking up when necessary. She propagates her personal tagline “I’m Your Trans on the Right” and puts out her content to connect with conservatives, Republicans, LGBTQ communities, liberals, democrats, and sports associations. She’s working hard to correct the narrative that often identifies trans people as leftists or liberals. “Not this girl,” she said. “I’ve seen what was coming before my transition, and I see even more now. It’s only opened my eyes more to the hypocritical and biased ways of the leftist. I’ve been speaking out because I don’t want people to just automatically assume that other Transexual or Transgenders are on the left or liberals. I disagree with a lot of what’s been going on in sports. I’m not gonna be blind to the fact I’m biologically male. But let me live my life as womanly as possible,” she added.

She hopes to show the world that left-wing politicians cannot use people like her for their poll numbers and fake campaign promises. Her goal is to share the truth about trans women and give them a voice. Over the next few years, Ashley Baker will be working on her career, building her profile as a social media influencer, and attaining senior management in her professional career. She also has her sights set on modeling and acting, in addition to her passion for athletics.

