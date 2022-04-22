Vacation Sleep Offers Beds & Mattresses Especially Made For Vacation Property Owners

The Buying Group Is Called "The Best Kept Secret In The Vacation Property Industry"

In terms of shopping for beds and mattresses, the needs of a vacation provider can differ significantly from that of the vacation taker. Fortunately for both, one company certainly seems to understand this difference well.

The buying group Vacation Sleep offers products specially made for vacation property owners. These include mattresses, bed bases, headboards, sofas, and other items. Founded by fellow vacation property owners and mattress industry professionals, Vacation Sleep boasts of understanding the challenges of repeatable mattress sourcing. The mattresses they produce, for example, don’t change to new models every season so that buyers receive the same quality products and can ensure consistency with sleepers in all bedrooms of their property.

Dubbed as “the best-kept secret in the vacation property industry” by one customer, Vacation Sleep offers a free account membership chockfull of discounts and deals. Aside from getting free shipping on any purchase, the company provides a commercial warranty on every item at no extra cost.Furthermore, Vacation Sleeps offers wholesale pricing regardless of whether the buyer is making a bulk or a single item purchase.

Created with property owners in mind, the company also offers a property marketing kit for any buyer for free. Property owners can choose one of two kit versions which Vacation Sleep ships free of charge to the buyer’s desired address. The kit includes a bedside tent card, a pillow card, and a guest binder page. The company will share 25% of the earnings with the property whenever any of its guests’ purchases items from Vacation Sleep. As a bonus, the purchasing guest also gets a 10% discount.

While Vacation Sleep goes out of its way to provide outstanding service to vacation property owners, it certainly doesn’t seem to mean that the vacation takers get short-changed. In fact, customers who’ve slept on Vacation Sleep beds at vacation properties are known to purchase the same mattresses for their homes because of the product’s quality.

“Our guests are constantly asking how to purchase the mattress they slept on,” said wholesale member Jim Bizily of Park City Vacation Rentals. “We’re generating a consistent, effortless revenue stream using the in-suite marketing kits Vacation Sleep provides for each bedroom.”

Meanwhile, Airbnb owners Grace and Tim had this to say “We own two vacation homes and buy all of our mattresses and bedding from Vacation Sleep. Our guests are constantly leaving us five-star reviews saying how great they slept!”

A proudly American brand, Vacation Sleep has been consistently satisfying property owners and vacation takers alike. Its generous membership deals and top-quality products have been constantly producing positive reviews and garnering more and more attention.

Buyers can sign up for a Vacation Sleep membership for free on its website at https://vacationsleep.com/.

