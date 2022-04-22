Vacation Sleep Offers Beds & Mattresses Especially Made For Vacation Property Owners

In terms of shopping for beds and mattresses, the needs of a vacation provider can differ significantly from that of the vacation taker. Fortunately for both, one company certainly seems to understand this difference well.
The buying group Vacation Sleep offers products specially made for vacation property owners. These include mattresses, bed bases, headboards, sofas, and other items. Founded by fellow vacation property owners and mattress industry professionals, Vacation Sleep boasts of understanding the challenges of repeatable mattress sourcing. The mattresses they produce, for example, don’t change to new models every season so that buyers receive the same quality products and can ensure consistency with sleepers in all bedrooms of their property.
Dubbed as “the best-kept secret in the vacation property industry” by one customer, Vacation Sleep offers a free account membership chockfull of discounts and deals. Aside from getting free shipping on any purchase, the company provides a commercial warranty on every item at no extra cost.Furthermore, Vacation Sleeps offers wholesale pricing regardless of whether the buyer is making a bulk or a single item purchase.
Created with property owners in mind, the company also offers a property marketing kit for any buyer for free. Property owners can choose one of two kit versions which Vacation Sleep ships free of charge to the buyer’s desired address. The kit includes a bedside tent card, a pillow card, and a guest binder page. The company will share 25% of the earnings with the property whenever any of its guests’ purchases items from Vacation Sleep. As a bonus, the purchasing guest also gets a 10% discount.
While Vacation Sleep goes out of its way to provide outstanding service to vacation property owners, it certainly doesn’t seem to mean that the vacation takers get short-changed. In fact, customers who’ve slept on Vacation Sleep beds at vacation properties are known to purchase the same mattresses for their homes because of the product’s quality.
“Our guests are constantly asking how to purchase the mattress they slept on,” said wholesale member Jim Bizily of Park City Vacation Rentals. “We’re generating a consistent, effortless revenue stream using the in-suite marketing kits Vacation Sleep provides for each bedroom.”
Meanwhile, Airbnb owners Grace and Tim had this to say “We own two vacation homes and buy all of our mattresses and bedding from Vacation Sleep. Our guests are constantly leaving us five-star reviews saying how great they slept!”
A proudly American brand, Vacation Sleep has been consistently satisfying property owners and vacation takers alike. Its generous membership deals and top-quality products have been constantly producing positive reviews and garnering more and more attention.
Buyers can sign up for a Vacation Sleep membership for free on its website at https://vacationsleep.com/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Vacation Sleep
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (310) 695-6123
Country: United States
Website: https://vacationsleep.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.