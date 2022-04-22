Fusion Recovery Plans To Open Their Albany Location In July 2022, Providing Help To Those In The New York Area

Apr 22, 2022 – Fusion Recovery, a rehab facility spanning across multiple states, is getting ready to open their first location in Albany during the summer of this year. This facility will be located at 250 Washington Ave Ext, Albany, NY, 12203. Fusion Recovery offers treatment for a variety of substance use disorders, ranging from alcohol to opiates.

Fusion Recovery is an outpatient treatment center, meaning they offer flexible hours for day treatment services. Fusion provides services such as medical detox, Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and addiction counseling. These services make the process of recovery more manageable.

Medical detox is a crucial aspect of recovery, since withdrawal symptoms for severe addiction can be lethal. That’s why Fusion Recovery offers a safe and supportive environment to complete detox with medical supervision, to prevent life-threatening complications.

MAT is also an important step in the path to recovery as it eases withdrawal symptoms and decreases the possibility of relapse. MAT includes the use of medicines such as methadone, suboxone, and naltrexone to curb cravings and lessen the pains of withdrawal. As stated on Fusion Recovery’s website, “Patients who take methadone are 4x more likely to stay in treatment.

”This fact highlights the need for MAT programs, as they increase the likelihood of treatment being an effective road to recovery. Even the White House recognizes the importance of MAT, setting aside a budget of $41 billion for drug policy efforts. According to a White House official statement, President Biden has also called for “universal access” to MAT by 2025.

Fusion Recovery recognizes how important these treatments are in effectively reducing the amount of people struggling with addiction, and preventing future overdoses. Due to this, Fusion is proud to open their first of many new facilities in the coming months. Fusion will also offer a 5 day a week rehab program for long term treatment with community based supportive housing options.

With a wide range of medical and counseling services, Fusion Recovery is sure to help those affected by substance use disorder, and put them back on the path toward a brighter future. Fusion Recovery’s mission is to ensure that everyone receives the highest quality of care, while breaking down the stigma surrounding addiction and making treatment more accessible.

Fusion Recovery, unlike other rehabs, does not thrive off of repeat customers. Instead, they are committed to long-term healing and empowering each client to seek the best version of themselves. At Fusion Recovery, patients will be surrounded by a supportive staff who truly understands the struggle of finding sobriety, since the staff are in recovery themselves. Fusion Recovery is determined to show patients that a better future is possible, and that long-term recovery is not an unattainable goal.

