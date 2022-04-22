Shawn Fair Joins Forces With Dr. Saundra Wall Williams to Serve as a Motivational Source in His Leadership Experience Tour

Shawn Fair, the globally acknowledged and widely acclaimed motivational source across all industries, joins forces with the newest addition to his roster of speakers—Dr. Saundra Wall Williams—on the stage of the Leadership Experience Tour.

The Leadership Experience Tour Program is a highly exclusive club for speakers who motivate individuals to thrive and get ahead. It catalyzes change, materializes visions, and sparks actions, transforming lives to create a better world. By continuing to deliver its promise of strengthening others through its incredible roster of leaders, Shawn Fair introduces Dr. Saundra Wall Williams, a changemaker whose passion lies in making a difference among women who continue to thrive to reach their next level of success.

Like most trailblazing individuals, this thought leader, speaker, strategist, minister, coach, and mentor has dedicated her life to not only expanding her knowledge and climbing the summits of her chosen industry of technology leadership, but also to make a difference in the lives of go-getters across the globe. On a mission to launch others to greater heights, Dr. Williams brings a fresh perspective on influence and impact, equipping women with the tools necessary to move forward in a fast-growing and ever-evolving world through her multiple projects and initiatives.

From the get-go, Dr. Saundra Wall Williams has always been a woman of promising background. She is a North Carolina State University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a Master’s degree in applied mathematics and statistics. She also holds a Doctorate in Adult and Community College Education, and a Master of Divinity. She is a member of corporate and education boards. Pushing the boundaries of her career, Dr. Williams sets high standards, carving success-enabling paths for thousands of women as they build and execute the vision for their careers.

By persevering and clinging tightly to a vision that she aims to come to fruition, this former senior vice president and chief of information technology, data, business intelligence, library systems, distance learning, and workforce development in the North Carolina Community College System, is currently the CEO and founding partner of WMS Consulting and Training, a professional development, consulting, and training company that supports emerging and established female leaders in their pursuit of increasing their influence, impact, and income. She is also the founder of Vision Building Institute, an adjunct research professor in the Department of Educational Leadership, Policy, and Human Development at the North Carolina State University, and a respected authority in leadership development. Dr. Williams specializes in leadership coaching and mentorship for women.

Throughout her career, Dr. Saundra Wall Williams has managed to establish a name for herself through the successes she has delivered among her clients. This brilliant changemaker has spoken in a wide variety of engagements, earned several awards as a C-level leader, and has been named as Kellogg Foundation Houle Scholar in adult education, North Carolina’s Chief Information Officer of the Year, North Carolina’s Technology Woman of the Year, and more. She has also written and published three books: The Ministry Within, I Can Have and Do It All – 7 Pillars of Complete Life Balance, and 21 Days to Momentum and published in academic journals. Through these pursuits, Dr. Williams aims to serve as a launching pad for go-getters from all walks of life.

“I have seen women struggle in the pursuit of success. Thus, I mentor women to ensure they don’t accept the status quo but continuously work towards their next level ” shared the power player.

Now that Dr. Saundra Wall Williams is a part of Shawn Fair’s inspirational lineup of speakers, she takes the next step in materializing her purpose-driven vision. Through this collaboration, she hopes to spark action and impact lives while inspiring the next generation of changemakers to pour their hearts into their crafts and persevere.

