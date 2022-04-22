Arista Recovery's New Overland Park Location Will Break Down The Barrier To Receive Medication-Assisted Treatment

Apr 22, 2022 – Arista Recovery, a rehab facility based in Kansas, has recently opened a new outpatient facility located in Overland Park. Arista’s outpatient center will be located at 9401 Reeds Road, Overland Park, Kansas 66207. This facility will specialize in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) to make the transition from active addiction to recovery easier.

MAT is a vital aspect of recovery from opioid addiction. According to the White House’s Addiction Statement, “more than four out of five Americans who need treatment for illicit drug use do not receive it.” That’s why Arista Recovery is committed to providing affordable, accessible care to anyone who needs it.

Arista Recovery now has two locations, one inpatient facility and one outpatient. These rehab centers offer a variety of treatment plans to cater to each individual’s needs. Arista offers medical alcohol and drug detox in addition to their MAT program.

MAT is a form of harm reduction, which are programs set in place to destigmatize seeking help for drug use. MAT accomplishes this by easing the pain of withdrawal. Arista Recovery is proud to offer this program at their new Overland Park location, an area that has been greatly affected by drug addiction.

“More than 104,00 Americans died due to a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending in September 2021,” according to the White House statement. This means treatment programs such as MAT are more important now than ever. With Arista Recovery’s expansion, more people will be able to seek out the help they need and preventable overdose deaths can be avoided.

Arista Recovery is committed to providing the Kansas and Missouri communities with affordable treatment, so anyone who is struggling can start their journey towards a better life. But Arista Recovery’s plans don’t stop there– they hope to expand to even more locations and provide help in the future across the midwest.

With the arrival of their new location, the future bodes well for Arista Recovery. In the coming years, Arista Recovery is sure to achieve their goal of providing treatment across the nation, saving lives, and destigmatizing the illness of addiction.The stigma of addiction is one of the many barriers that prevent people from seeking help. Arista Recovery knows this and works hard to destigmatize addiction through their many programs, specifically Medication-Assisted Treatment.

