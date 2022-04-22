How Arista Recovery's Synergistic Recovery Program Plans To Revolutionize Treatment

Apr 22, 2022 – Arista Recovery is a Kansas-based recovery facility with two locations, an inpatient drug and alcohol facility in Paola and an outpatient facility in Overland Park. The 38-acre residential treatment facility is located at 901 E Miami Street in Paola, Kansas, and Arista’s outpatient center is at 9401 Reeds Road, Overland Park, Kansas 66207. Arista Recovery’s innovative treatment plan is sure to help individuals and families impacted by substance use, alcohol use, and co-occurring mental health disorders who are looking to break the cycle of addiction and start on a new path.

Arista Recovery offers a Synergistic Recovery Program (SRP). This means their program is focused on a holistic, blended approach to therapy and treatment. Arista Recovery heals the causes of addiction, not just the symptoms, by focusing on bettering the mind, body, and soul.

They will offer a variety of evidence-based therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Motivational Interviewing (MI), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) options driven by science in a non-traditional, as some clients can feel uncomfortable and refuse to open up, thereby reducing the effectiveness of the therapy. Arista wants to deconstruct traditional therapy methods of delivery to enhance outcomes.

At Arista Recovery, therapy goes beyond the four walls and appeals to clients using more holistic methods. Some of the therapy options at Arista Recovery include Art Therapy, Equine Therapy, Horticultural Therapy, Sand Tray Therapy, and Yoga. The goal of these therapies is to get the clients’ subconscious to face any repressed issues that may be at the root of their addiction.

Addiction can stem from a range of sources, and Arista Recovery recognizes that to combat addiction, people must face the reasons they use substances to cope. Arista believes recovery is not a solo experience, but that it’s rooted in connection. Everything they do, they do as a team. Their Synergistic Recovery Program (SRP) applies a client-centered, strengths-based approach to addiction recovery and other mental health issues. The program draws on principles of neuroscience, exercise science, and psychology to support the recovery process and uses a team-based community approach.

Arista Recovery is dedicated to helping people find themselves again and start on a new path in life. Their mission is to provide life-changing care to anyone who needs it, which is why the Synergistic Recovery Program (SRP) is so vital. This program addresses the root causes of addiction and heals those who suffer from it.

At Arista Recovery, the goal is to make manageable changes in each person’s life and deliver better coping mechanisms so that they can brave the challenges of daily life without turning back to substances. The Synergistic Recovery Program (SRP) is a groundbreaking method of addiction treatment– one that will change the lives of those who undergo it.

