"Crypto Pension" BLAZAR Token Has Historic Launch

BLAZAR, the native token to The Moonfuel Protocol Staking and Yield Farm was unveiled to the public on Thursday, and it resulted in one of the most epic launches in recent memory.
Within the first hour, they had already amassed a 15 million dollar market cap and they were just getting started.
Already being dubbed as the DeFi Project of the year, BLAZAR is just starting to get noticed outside of their small, but rapidly ascending group of investors known as the BLAZAR ARMY.
The group consists of mainly Police Officers, Firefighters, Military Personnel, and Nurses, but isn’t limited to just first responders. Quite frankly, BLAZAR was created to be a supplement for retirement planning who wants to have crypto as part of their portfolio. BLAZAR is truly for everybody out there.
Founded by retired NJ Police Lieutenant John DeSalvo, and his partner Bryan Cohen, they wanted to create a pension plan that would be easily accessible where investors could decide on their own where to allocate their funds, while also having the freedom to withdraw funds at any moment without facing penalties of any sort outside of their capital gains.
BLAZAR has been listed on numerous crypto exchanges both centralized and decentralized. They joined pancake swap, DEXTRADE , DSDAQ, COINSPOT, and TOKPIE as of this writing with many more in the works.
Once investors learn of this token and its Protocol the sky is the limit. That shouldn’t take very long due to their recent partnership with NASCAR Race Car Driver Caesar Bacarella, where they will be featured on his #45 Chevy with Alpha Prime Racing. Additionally, they are scheduled to meet with two Hall of Fame Baseball players and an on-air interview to be held with a Major Financial News Network. BLAZAR Token has set its goal high aspiring to be Token of the Year for 2022 and if the move they made Thursday night is any insight of things to come they very well may meet this lofty goal. This is one to watch as the summer months heat up.
To learn more visit : https://www.moonfuelprotocol.io
