One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lee's Summit expands to Kansas City

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lee’s Summit is expanding it’s operations to include the Kansas City, MO area.

Kansas City, MO – One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is excited to announce the expansion of their services to Kansas City, Missouri. The company has been providing quality HVAC services in the Lee’s Summit area and is now expanding their reach to help more people in the area. Co-owners and co-founders, Steve and Denise Kurtz, started the company with a commitment to customer service and affordable prices and that commitment remains today. With this expansion, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning looks forward to serving even more customers in the Kansas City area with quality service and professionalism.

The trusted Lee’s Summit HVAC contractor is also known for providing professional customer service and gets the job right the first time. The company handles all types of air conditioning repair, ac installation, heating repair, and more.

“One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning® of Lee’s Summit is the most trusted source of HVAC services in the Lee’s Summit area. Our team of technicians is highly trained and licensed so that they can provide the best Lee’s Summit HVAC repairs, installation, and maintenance possible. While customers love our quality work, they love how we treat them even more! We’re an independently owned business, and we treat every customer like the neighbor they are. Our dedication to you means that we’re ready to help whenever you need us—whether it’s the earliest hours of the morning or during regular business hours!” according to their website.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Lee’s Summit co-owner Denise Kurtz won the Authority Brands Clockwork Home Services Woman of the Year 2020 Award is given to the woman that has contributed to the success of the brand and is nominated by other franchise owners. Denise is looking to bring that same level of service to the Kansas City, MO area.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning brings a 100% satisfaction guarantee to every job they do, as well as an “On time or you don’t pay a dime!” guarantee. This guarantees materials, labor, and craftsmanship for up to two years form the date of service and they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to ensure residents and businesses are comfortable no matter the time or day of the week. They also offer financing options to make payments easier.

Steve and Denise are excited to bring this much-needed service to the Kansas City area and looks forward to helping as many people as possible with their heating and cooling needs. If you’re in need of an HVAC contractor, be sure to give One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Kansas City a call!

