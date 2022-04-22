Massive Mall Attack NFT: Initial Collection will be out in April/May, 2022

Rome, Italy – Massive Mall Attack is an innovative NFT project. It has an initial collection of 3000 NFTs. The theme of the project is the first of its kind set in the year 2029, where after the world faces yet another pandemic that goes on for 3 years and the quarantined civilians decide to take action against the authorities. The idea of rising against the authority is majorly drawn from the assumption that cryptocurrencies will be banned causing the anarchic situation. Because all cryptocurrencies have been prohibited, and are cut off from the rest of the world, they are unable to meet basic demands. As a result, an attack on the mall begins.
The increase in news about NFTs, as well as the technology’s rapid acceptance in many facets of our life, has prompted some people to wonder what exactly an NFT is. NFTs and other blockchain-based technology are altering the way the world’s financial sectors operate, despite some aspects of the technology being difficult to grasp. To begin, an NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, which means it is one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable. Bitcoins, on the other hand, are fungible and unidentifiable due to the enormous amount of bitcoins in circulation. Massive Mall Attack NFTs are algorithmically generated collections each having its unique features built on Polygon Network.
Polygon is a firm believer in Web3 for everyone. Polygon is a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform that allows developers to create scalable, user-friendly dApps with cheap transaction fees while maintaining security. This ensures Massive Mall Attack NFT holders with safety and security.
Massive Mall Attack NFT is a breakthrough project with a broad range of cutting-edge features. It is the first of its type. Massive Mall Attack is a platform that is run by the community. By the community, for the community, and for the benefit of the community. The developers of the project shared: ‘The purpose of the project is to build a community that likes the story and concept of Massive Mall Attack. The NFTs will be used to raise funds, which will then be used to develop and market a game with the same concept.’
