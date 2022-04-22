TVC-Mall Unveils Its New Collection Of Watches And Video Games For 2022

One of the leading electronic wholesalers online, TVC-Mall took a giant leap and introduced its new range of watches and video games. The watches have been among the best sellers for a long time, and now the company has revamped its collection, alongside bringing new varieties at the store. Being one of the giants in the consumer electronic market, the company has made good profits last year. Officials projected that the new smart watches and cool video games would assist them in increasing the profit margins this year too.
Over the years, TVC-Mall has emerged as one of the giants in this highly competitive industry. “From phone covers, cases and screen guards, to laptop accessories and Bluetooth keyboards, we offer everything that a tech enthusiast might want to buy. In fact, several home and office based gargets are also sold from our online shop at wholesale rates. Now that the smart watches and video games can be availed at wholesale prices, we believe most tech enthusiasts and video game players would be more than interested to lay their hands on these items,” said one of the senior officials of the company.
After the pandemic, most companies have either raised their rates or fallen under such bad times that providing frequent offers and deals is no longer possible. “This thankfully hasn’t been our case at TVC-Mall. Keeping consumers’ pocket pinch and preferences in mind, we have been consistent in our approach. That has largely helped us update our inventory and thereby offer consumers mixed options in products and their prices. Our latest video games 2022 have already made news within a few days of the launch, and it’s simply because we were balanced in how we functioned during the lockdowns,” added the executive.
At the press meet, the CEO of the company said, “The video games have become extremely popular among Gen Z people, which is good news for us. When we designed these games, we solely kept them in mind. They can also purchase third party games and different kinds of gaming accessories on our websites, not to mention gaming PCs, keyboards and peripherals, which are also available at marked down prices”.
About the Company
TVC-Mall has been a leading name in the consumer electronics market.
To know more, visit https://www.tvc-mall.com/
Media Contact
Company Name: TVC Mall
Contact Person: Rita
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86-755-28416521 Ext.8033
City: Shenzhen
Country: China
Website: https://www.tvc-mall.com/
