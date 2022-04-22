The Metaverse World Present and Future: A Webinar Conducted by Dolcera Answers it All.

Catering to perhaps one the most discussed problems of metaverse, Dolcera held an informative webinar discussing IP Analytics of Metaverse.

New York City, New York – Industry Leading Software Platform Dolcera is one of the largest and globally renowned patent analytics and information research firms in the world. They use Machine Learning, a type of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze several million patents every year. Their expert team led by Samir Raiyani uses Dolcera PCS to classify and manage hundreds of thousands of patents from all over the world. They conducted a webinar recently on topic ‘Metaverse Patent Analytics’ which has gained traction amongst the tech professionals.

Metaverse

Dolcera is based in Silicon Valley, California with offices across the globe (Seattle, Chicago, London, Beijing and Hyderabad) serving over a 100 clients across the US, Europe and Asia. The webinar started explaining the virtual reality world Metaverse which has drawn the attention of the world in the recent past. Though the criticism around it has been in the news for quite a while now, the recent renaming of Facebook to Meta has sparked a surge in interest in the Metaverse. The experts at Dolcera concluded that at this time, there is no definite definition of a metaverse. In its broadest sense, it is an umbrella term for shared virtual worlds that are accessed through virtual reality or augmented reality devices. It explained to the audience that in a Metaverse, people from around the world can come together, play, watch, and trade in an immersive 3D world of virtual experiences. It is also expected to revolutionize the way people interact with others.

Metaverse: A Competitive Market

The metaverse is a more competitive market than social media, according to the webinar’s expert panel. Meta is pouring billions of dollars into new hardware and software, and its most recent patents are aimed at earning ad revenue in the same way that social media does. Other than the acquisition of smart glass firm North, Google may not have much to brag about in terms of Metaverse. Android stands to lose a significant amount of market share if headsets and metaverse devices replace the mobile market’s leading OS with a new one. As a result, Google’s decision to develop a headgear and metaverse operating system is important.

The panel went on to examine cloud-based platforms. They’ll be the glue that binds Microsoft’s virtual worlds to the rest of the globe, they all agreed. Nvidia sees a lot of potential in the metaverse business. People might hypothetically jump from one Facebook metaverse to another universe of Minecraft or Roblox using technologies like the Omniverse platform, which allows firms to create virtual worlds without borders. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor is already powering one of the metaverse’s key access points, concluded the experts.

IP in Metaverse

Brands can reach a wider audience through the metaverse. As the virtual and real worlds collide, this creates a variety of new IP challenges. This has sparked a controversy among many business owners. Many metaverse vendors who partner with a brand may blend their own IP with the brand’s IP to create content, according to experts. If this is not done, brand owners risk losing the ability to use certain digital rights once they have been awarded rights to a product. This means that the contract terms, royalties, territory, and portable flexibility should all be carefully considered. There was also a debate about how NFTs can be used to secure rights and security in the metaverse.

China’s Perspective Over Metaverse

Metaverse has piqued the interest of Chinese technology experts. According to one of the panelists, many Chinese internet companies are investing in the metaverse, including Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance. Chinese corporations, in contrast to American firms such as Meta, Microsoft, and others, are taking greater care in the face of tougher laws. These existing pieces of legislation are expected to be utilized to regulate future metaverse uses as well.

Dolcera’s Recommended Strategy to Enter Metaverse

The panel confidently concluded: User experience, rather than technology, will play a big role in understanding the metaverse and creating viable business models in it. Their recommendations included:

Monitoring the competition and start-ups.

Evaluating the opportunities that align with the long-term business goal while considering sustainability aspects.

Finally, plan, evaluate and collaborate with the partners for the grand entrance in the Metaverse.

