Sage Dental Consulting: Offering Business, Management, Strategic and Operational Optimization Consulting Services to the Dental Industry.

With decades of experience in the industry, Sage Dental Consulting has a unique understanding of the struggle dentists face daily to balance their professional responsibilities with daily commercial realities.

Madison, Wisconsin – Sage Dental Consulting is a boutique management and business consulting firm that helps startup, solo doctors, small groups, and emerging and mid-market dental service organizations with business, management, strategic, operational optimization, and leadership development. They are a team of highly experienced Dental Practice Management Consultants with over half a century of combined experience in the dental industry. The Sage Approach aims to help dental offices to “identify the insights that matter to drive the improvements that matter”. Sage Dental Consulting offers services tailored to the full business lifecycle of their clients’ businesses and includes strategic management, M&A planning and due diligence, operational optimization, doctor and team coaching, and leadership development.

Dental Practice Growth and Optimization is one of the most popular services offered by Sage Dental Consulting. With years of experience, Sage Dental Consulting has become one of the industry’s most sought-after leaders in the dental mergers and acquisition and transitions space. The experts at Sage Dental Consulting can assist clients at every stage of the dental office business lifecycle, from de-novo builds to multiple practice acquisitions to practice sales – working through the due diligence process to optimize return on investment, acquisition integration, and business exit value. Furthermore, they will assist their clients in replicating and improving their current practice’s success in new geographic and service growth areas while responding to threats and opportunities in the business environment.

Sage Dental Consulting was created by dental industry veterans with over 50 years of combined clinical, operational, and commercial expertise in private offices, group practices, DSOs, military, not-for-profit, and academic contexts. With his decades of experience as a clinician and in the corporate boardroom, Dr. Hendrik Lai, Sage Dental Consulting’s Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, has a unique understanding of how to balance a doctor’s professional and ethical obligations with the commercial realities they face as business owners. Through years of real-world, hands-on experience, the team at Sage Dental Consulting has developed proven, successful, and replicable systems for many scenarios ranging from startup and practice turnaround to sustainable growth and practice transition.

Sage Dental consulting has many happy clients, with one client writing: “As a high growth company seeking to expand into international markets, we wanted to engage with someone who was knowledgeable in the operational and regulatory environment in these markets. I heard about Hendrik through my network of industry experts. With his growth mindset Hendrik provided advice and expertise that helped us to execute our growth plans in a highly competitive market. Hendrik has proven to be a reliable and consistently excellent performer. He is methodical, concise, and imaginative in driving growth.”

