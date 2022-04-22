CCTV Camera Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 45,890 Mn By 2028, With 11.49% CAGR: Statistics Report by Credence Research

The revenue generated by the global CCTV Camera market in 2021 was over USD 19,913 million and expected to generate revenue worth USD 45,890 million in 2028.

Credence Research recently published a research report on “CCTV Camera Market by Type (Box Cameras, Bullet Cameras, Dome Cameras, PTZ Cameras and Others) by Technology (Analog CCTV Systems, Wireless CCTV Systems, IP-based CCTV Systems, Hybrid CCTV Systems and Others) by Price Range (Less than USD 500, Between USD 501 to 1,000, Between USD 1,001 to 5,000, Above USD 5,000) by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government and Others) – Ukraine War, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2028″ in its research database.

The Global CCTV Camera Market generated revenue of around USD 11,913 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 11.49% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028 to reach around USD 45,890 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global CCTV Camera is around USD 240.50 billion during 2022 to 2028.

Global CCTV Camera Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)

A closed-circuit television camera is a device that produce high quality images of videos for surveillance or private purposes. CCTV cameras are deployed for the purpose of security of home, offices, industrial premises, traffic monitoring, domestic security, border security, etc. Closed-circuit television cameras are available in various types and technology built for different purposes. closed-circuit television camera is most commonly known as video surveillance. Closed circuit mean the video or images produced by closed-circuit television camera are usually transmitted to limited number of monitors such as television, computer, and mobile phone. At present there are over 750 million CCTV cameras installed worldwide.

Dome Cameras to Held the Largest Share

Box Cameras, Bullet Cameras, Dome Cameras and PTZ Cameras are major types of CCTV Cameras used around the world. With over 35% share in total revenue generation, the Dome Cameras dominate the CCTV Camera industry in 2021. While, bullet cameras are expected to exhibit lucrative CAGR over the analysis period.

Commercial Segment Dominate the Demand

Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government are major applications of the global CCTV Camera industry. Commercial is most important segment of the global CCTV Camera market and held over 35% share in 2021. While, residential and industrial application segment is likely to increase in demand in the years to come.

Analog CCTV Systems to Hold Largest Share

Analog CCTV Systems, Wireless CCTV Systems, IP-based CCTV Systems and Hybrid CCTV Systems are some of the technology segments of CCTV Camera. Analog CCTV Systems segment is leading the demand for CCTV Camera followed by Ip based CCTV systems. Analog CCTV Systems segment held over 45% share in 2021. While, IP-based CCTV Systems are anticipated to witness attractive growth rate in the years to come.

Less than USD 500 Price Segment to Hold Largest Share

Less than USD 500, Between USD 501 to 1,000, Between USD 1,001 to 5,000 and Above USD 5,000 are major product types of CCTV Camera. Less than USD 500 price segment to held over 39% share in total revenue generated by the global CCTV Camera market in 2021. While, Between USD 501 to 1,000 will grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

China is Leading CCTV Camera Demand

China is leading the CCTV Camera industry with revenue generation of over USD 2,250 million in 2021. Ever increasing installation of CCTV cameras in public places, commercial building and government establishments is major factor driving the demand for CCTV cameras in the country. China is followed by Japan and South Korea. While India is fastest growing market for CCTV in the region. Delhi is leading the number of CCTV cameras installed per square mile. North America dominate the CCTV market in terms of revenue generation. While, Asia Pacific dominate the demand in terms of volume.

Almost 50% share of the global CCTV Cameras market is controlled by top five companies. Major players operating in the global CCTV Camera market include Axis Communication AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, CP Plus International, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Digital Watchdog, FLIR Systems, Inc., GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pelco, Inc. and Toshiba Corporation. Global CCTV Camera market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.

