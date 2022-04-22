Sesanood, one of Taiwan's Biggest Food Companies, Launches its Brand in the USA

Check out the mouth-watering best quality instant noodles mixed with premium sesame that not only look delicious but taste as good as they look.

Sugar Land, TX, USA – Sesanood, one of Taiwan’s biggest Food companies, announces the launch of its brand in the USA. Sesanood promises to delight the food connoisseurs in the US with its best quality instant noodles mixed with premium sesame for a nutritious blast of positive energy and essential vitamins. With the foray of Sesanood in the US, foodies in the country can look forward to adding some new varieties of delicious noodles to their menu.

Speaking on the occasion, Judy Liu from Sesanood, added, “We are thrilled to introduce Sesanood – a line of nutritious Asian cuisines for the mainstream US market. Made with simple vegan ingredients and our signature sesame seasoning, we’re bringing a fresh Asian flavor to instant noodles. The US presents a huge market opportunity for us. We are eager to serve a wide variety of our best tasting noodles to food lovers in the US.”

Sesanood is a flagship brand of Flavor Full Foods Inc, one of the biggest food companies in Taiwan. Despite its humble beginnings, today Sesanood has evolved into one of the leading brand names in Taiwan and is now set to win the hearts of consumers in the US.

With its new-generation instant noodles, Sesanood seeks to fulfill the growing consumer demand for innovative prepackaged meals. The company’s product line boasts indigenous noodles combined with new flavors to provide an outstanding food experience to users.

“Sesanood has that delicious mouthwatering flavor only found in authentic traditional recipes from Taiwan,” explains Judy. “With Sesanood, users get to enjoy thick, tender, sun-dried noodles with a rich taste that never disappoints. It’s a fun Vegan-friendly meal packed with Vitamins A, D, Iron, and Calcium. Everything busy adults and growing children need to succeed.”

Sesanood’s mission is to build on its legacy and offer nutritious and scrumptious instant noodles for people to enjoy. The company uses the finest & freshest ingredients in all its products. Available in Sesariginal and Say Spicy flavors, the noodles are easy to cook. Ready in just 5 minutes, Sesanood is a tasty and healthy choice for budget-conscious students and professionals on the go. The products are currently available in single-serving sizes and packs of 4.

“You can choose to be adventurous with our spy flavor, or keep things simple with an all-time favorite classic flavor. Either way, we promise you’ll enjoy every bit of it,” says Judy. “Backed by more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing sesame food products, you can count on quality and reliability.”

The company delivers orders anywhere within the United States. It has designed a user-friendly eCommerce site for retail shoppers. Interested buyers can browse through the site and place their orders online. Local consumers can also drop by or collect their orders from their partner stores located in selected cities in the US.

Sesanood is also looking to expand its footprint in the US by partnering with neighborhood stores across the US.

Although launched recently in the US, Sesanood already boasts of several happy customers who keep coming back to order their favorite instant noodle packs online. The company is dedicated to providing a unique experience to its customers by continuously offering new flavors based on its research and user feedback.

About Sesanood

