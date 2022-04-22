Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size Will Grow at 9.2% CAGR, to Reach USD 10.23 Billion By 2028: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global orthodontic supplies market size & share was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2020 and are expected to reach USD 10.23 Billion By 2028, to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
What are Orthodontic Supplies? How Big is Orthodontic Supplies Market?
- Overview
Orthodontic supplies are utilized to move prevalent teeth into a position that is better for functional or aesthetic purposes. Orthodontic treatments usually consist of conventional braces, self-ligating brackets, ceramic wires and brackets, lingual brackets, clear aligners, retainers, orthodontic expanders, and orthodontic headgears. These categories are expensive and fabulously aesthetic and are used depending on the seriousness of malocclusion.
These supplies are often for one-time use. Orthodontic brackets are utilized to treat disordered teeth and have been functional for years. It assists in taking the long-term health of teeth, jaws, and gums points by unrolling the biting pressure over the teeth. Formerly orthodontic treatments were used for teens and children, but now many adults are selecting an orthodontic treatment to rectify oral issues and enhance oral health. Brackets have dominated the orthodontic supplies market over the years. Orthodontists favor frames and are essentially adapted for convenience and comfort.
Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report
- What is the market growth and size?
- What are the hampering factors and influence of covid-19 casting the global orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period?
- Which are the areas to invest in over the forecast period in the global orthodontic supplies market?
- What is the aggressive deliberated window for opportunities?
- What are the technology prospects and regulatory frameworks?
- What is the market share of the dominant vendors?
Top Market Players Are:
- Align Technology Inc.
- 3M
- Astar Orthodontics Inc.
- American Orthodontics Inc.
- Dental Morelli Ltd.
- G&H Orthodontics Inc
- DB Orthodontics Ltd
- Envista Holding Corporation
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
Orthodontic supplies market: Growth leading factors
An increasing number of malocclusions will drive the orthodontic supplies market value in the years to come. Malocclusion mainly impacts children and holds out to its highest pervasiveness in the world in early childhood. More than half of the youngsters and children covering the globe suffer from at least one type of malocclusion. Thus, the growing number of children globally, the universality of malocclusion is growing outstandingly.
A growing number of people suffering from dental injuries motivated by mechanical falls and injuries linked with accidents is spearheading an increasing number of malocclusion cases. Malocclusion influences dentofacial and psychological self-confidence aesthetics with a pessimistic impact on everyday life. It also makes patients feel unbearable about their dental and facial associations piloted by interactions that are social. Thus, most of the population is on the lookout for orthodontic treatment, thus increasing the demand for orthodontic supplies. In the adult population, oral health is poor and is considered a risk factor for a malocclusion. Therefore, a harmonious increase in such a population is causing the rise in malocclusion cases.
The emergence of the covid-19 pandemic at a global level is a spreading public health worry and has, in turn, impacted the orthodontic supplies market demand. Orthodontic patients comprise children and adults who form a regular influx of such patients in orthodontic settings, surges their chances of exposure to the virus. Therefore, maintaining social distance is highly recommended In such settings.
Orthodontic supplies market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market Size 2020 Value
|
USD 5.32 billion
|
Market Outlook for 2028
|
USD 10.23 billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
9.2% from 2021 – 2028
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021 – 2028
|
Segments covered
|
By Product, By Patient, By Region
|
Key Companies
|
Align Technology Inc., 3M, Astar Orthodontics Inc., American Orthodontics Inc., Dental Morelli Ltd., G&H Orthodontics Inc, DB Orthodontics Ltd, Envista Holding Corporation, and Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.
Orthodontic supplies market: Key segmentation
- Insight by-product, patient, and region
By product, the removable braces segment dominated the market owing to offering greater comfort, simplifying removal and reinsertion. These braces can be removed for some time in the day, thus helping the patients realize their needs like drinking, eating, and cleaning their teeth. By patient, the adult segment has ruled the market with the increase of adult population base with increasing worry for facial aesthetics and growing acceptance of orthodontic conditions.
By region, the US-dominated the North American orthodontic supplies market by increasing disposable income, expanding the number of people selecting aesthetic orthodontic treatment, and enhancing the dental care system. The majority of the population in the region is dissatisfied with their smiles and would instead undergo orthodontic procedures. Growing disposable income has guaranteed people to approach dental care services. Broadly, 15% to 20% of the US population develops malocclusion. Therefore, there is a rise in visits to orthodontic settings in the region.
Browse the full “Orthodontic Supplies Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Fixed Braces, Removable Braces, Orthodontic Adhesives, Others); By Patient; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/orthodontic-supplies-market
Highlights of the report
- Offers comprehensive information on the market provided by the significant players
- Offers detailed information about emerging markets that are lucrative and inspect penetration covering mature segments of the market
- Offers detailed information about untapped geographies, product launches, and current advancements and investments
- Offers an exhaustive self consideration of market strategies, shares, regulatory approval, product certification, patent landscape, and manufacturing potential of the leading players
- Offers sharp insights into R&D activities, future technologies, and product developments that are breakthrough
The market primarily depends on the product, patient, and region
Orthodontic supplies market: By product
- Fixed Braces
- Brackets
- Archwires
- Ligatures
- Anchorage Appliances
- Removable Braces
- Orthodontic Adhesives
- Others
Orthodontic supplies market: By patient
- Children & Teenagers
- Adults
