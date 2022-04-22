Two Hearts Homes for Seniors Presents Unique Assisted Living Community Designed to Help those Who Require Help with Daily Living Activities

According to the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), more than 800,000 adult Americans are living in assisted living facilities around the nation, with this number expected to double by 2030.
In fact, experts estimate that around 70% of those turning 65 this year will require some form of long-term or assisted care in their lifetime. However, many communities are underserved in this industry, leaving residents of Lowell and surrounding areas seeking out solutions for living out their golden years in comfort, safety and in a dignified way that preserves their independence while having the support they need to thrive.
As a leader in assisted living facilities in the Lowell, IN community, Two Hearts Homes for Seniors discusses its family-modeled approach to assisted living, creating a warm and inviting community full of cutting-edge amenities, personalized services, tailored healthcare and more.
A Home for Those Needing Help Meeting the Challenges of Daily Life
Age, health, and other factors can make the tasks of daily life increasingly challenging. At Two Hearts Homes for Seniors, their assisted living facility is focused on making life simpler, easier and stress-free.
Headed by a team of caring and compassionate professionals, residents at Two Hearts Homes for Seniors are treated with dignity, respect and affection.
On-property services are designed to assist those who require additional support with activities including but not limited to personal care, hygiene, medication reminders, cooking and meal preparation and more.
Personalized Support and Individualized Care
Maintaining a low ratio of guests to staff, this assisted living facility takes a hands-on approach to resident care and support. By doing so, community residents enjoy lightning-fast support right when it’s needed most, and an intimate family-oriented environment in which they feely truly cared for, appreciated and loved.
Personalized Services, On-Site Amenities and Support Include:
- High caregiver to resident ratio for unbeatable assistance
- 24-hour care and supervision
- Medical professionals including nurses and physicians on call 24 hours a day
- Beauty salon
- Housekeeping and laundry services
- Customized chef-prepared meals
- Daily recreational activities and events
- Therapy dog
- Whole-home generator (backup power in case of emergency)
- 24-hour CCTV security cameras
- Spacious, private resident rooms available upon request
- and more…
There’s No Place Like Home, or Two Hearts Homes
Two Hearts Homes for Seniors is a unique assisted living facility dedicated to providing personalized service and care for seniors, in an environment that feels like ‘home’, because it is. Comfort, intimate settings, a close-knit community, accessibility and privacy area all hallmarks of what makes this assisted living home so unique.
Conveniently and centrally located in Northwest Indiana, its Lowell senior living home is the preferred residence for seniors who want to maintain their autonomy, preserve dignity, and live life to the fullest while having the support they need.
Those interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 219-245-7566 to schedule a tour.
Media Contact
Company Name: Two Hearts Homes for Seniors
Contact Person: Eddy McCracken
Email: Send Email
Phone: (219) 600-2200
Address:18220 Clark
City: St Lowell
State: Indiana
Country: United States
Website: https://twohearts.care/
