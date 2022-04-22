What if you could find a science-fiction series that brings together the dystopian action of “The Hunger Games” with a fresh and gritty look at Bible prophecy about the end times? Suzanne Leonhard’s The Goliath Code series introduces a fascinating fusion of genetic science and the most mysterious narratives of Genesis—all playing out as the brutal scenario of the book of Revelation crashes into the lives of her characters. The Goliath Code, Prophet, and Children of the Third are the first three books in this proposed five book series.

“Fast-paced, suspenseful, and spine-chilling. I loved every thrilling moment of it.” – Readers’ Favorite Five Star Review

In The Goliath Code, a massive Yellowstone super-eruption has decimated the United States. Millions are dead. Millions more are missing—pulled into the sky by a mysterious white light. When Sera Donner’s mother is taken by the light, she and her disabled twin brother must seek refuge in the unity of their small mountain community. But ‘survival of the fittest’ quickly becomes the new social justice, compelling neighbor to turn against neighbor in a frantic grab for precious resources, forcing Sera to use lethal means to protect the people she loves. Sera’s only comfort in the chaos is Micah Abrams, her brother’s bitter enemy. Once a violent thug, Micah now leans on faith and speaks of a glorious King that will soon come to rescue the world. Sera is desperate for hope. But can she really trust this schoolyard bully suddenly turned prophet? As the battle for control over the community reaches a fevered pitch, a powerful military leader marches into town with an imposing force, offering food, water, and promises of salvation. Everyone thinks the worst is finally over. They’re wrong.

Prophet, the second book in the series, switches to Micah’s story. No longer the bully who tormented David Donner, he faithfully follows a divine mission to spread hope and healing across the ashy wastelands of the Pacific Northwest. But when Sera Donner is taken from him once again, doubt comes prowling for Micah’s own soul, and he makes a shocking choice that changes everything. Running from an enemy he once believed couldn’t destroy him, adrift in a lawless land where people will do anything to survive, Micah must come to grips with a God whose power is perfected in weakness. Can the fledgling prophet’s faith endure? Or will the darkest time in human history drag this chosen one of Yahweh down to destruction?

In Children of the Third, the double-size third installment, Sera Donner has lost everything, maybe even her own humanity. She’s been denied her chance for vengeance against the praetor and her brother, and her own horrific crimes have chased her far from home. Descending into an abyss of isolation and doubt, she fears that Heaven has abandoned her. But Yahweh still has plans for the fledgling believer, plans that will thrust her to the forefront of an ancient prophecy overlooked for more than two millennia. From the devastated forests of the Pacific Northwest to the lush tropical jungles of Guam, Sera’s unflagging determination to survive the seven-year Tribulation will gain her allies, rally captives, and unite her with a powerful company of resolute warriors that will lead her to the brink of victory. But she’s harboring a terrible secret, one that could turn the tide in the fight against Ellensburg—one that could lose her the love of Micah Abrams. As a follower of Yeshua the King and one of the prophesied Sealed of Revelation, Micah is commanded to forgive others as he has been forgiven. But is it even possible to forgive the unforgivable?

Using compelling Christian themes written into a realistically perilous post-apocalyptic world, The Goliath Code and Prophet, both winners of the Readers’ Favorite Gold Medal Award for Best Christian Thriller, have already established themselves as beloved Christian works in line with Left Behind and This Present Darkness. With the third book releasing this year in April, if you haven’t read the first two books in the series, now’s your time to catch up. You can purchase The Goliath Code and Prophet from Kindle or find the paperbacks at your nearest bookstore. The third book, Children Of The Third, is available now for preorder on Amazon.

