BnBIT Builds a Decentralized Swapping and Lending Protocol

Crypto investors can earn up to 200% BNB in returns in addition to VIP bonuses

BnBIT has launched a yield farm where investors can stake their BNB and earn up to 200% ROI for their investment. This community-driven yield farm is powered by the Binance Smart Chain. Community members can make a deposit for as low as 0.01 and withdraw their profits at any time. By earning rewards for liquidity farming, crypto investors can let their money work for them and enjoy the rewards.

The BnBIT project is a DAPP on the Binance Smart Chain that brings together the best liquidity categories for maximum earning potential. Investors can grow their portfolio through mining, staking and a community-driven referral system. Unlike other yield farms, BnBIT guarantees investors an average of 4% return on their investment.

“Our community-driven ecosystem offers investors multiple earning opportunities, including yield farming and liquidity mining,” says the BnBIT founder. “Investors can withdraw their profits at any time, but if an investor holds his profit, he can receive profit holding rewards. These rewards start at 1.0% in return for holding profits for 10 days and grow cumulatively as the investor holds these profits for longer.”

Community members can choose between holding profits, withdrawing every day or both. By holding their profits, they can keep earning returns and compound their wealth. Since the profits are derived from liquidity pool rewards, there is no chance for the contract balance to be low.

Each user’s daily percentage yield depends on actions that user performs and their effects on the farm’s efficiency rate. The farm efficiency rate fluctuates as users hold, compound their earnings and withdraw BNB rewards. Percentage yield depends on the user’s personal holding, withdrawal and compounding habits as well as the habits of the community as a whole. Ultimately, a user’s personal habits have a bigger impact on their personal returns.

The BnBIT farm pays investors a daily average return of 4%, with a maximum potential of 100% profit daily. Additionally, you can enjoy an accumulated maximum of 200% profit on each BNB deposit into the BnBIT liquidity contract. The smart contract calculates the profit potential from the moment the deposit is made. After a 20-day hold period, users will begin to enjoy returns close to the advertised 4% daily. Users get an average of 0.167% per hour or 4% per day. This number will rise and fall based on user and community habits.

The BnBIT Farm algorithm is built to offer a fair share of rewards to all users. Nevertheless, it also favours loyal holders by issuing holding and VIP bonuses, among others. A contract growth bonus of 0.1% is issued for every +100 BNB on the contract balance, with a maximum of 100% bonus. Additionally, users are rewarded with a 1.0% hold bonus for every 10 days without withdrawals, with a maximum of 100% bonus. The BnBIT project also awards 0.1% for each +10 BNB independently deposited by an investor, with a maximum of 100% bonus. Each whitelisted community member earns a 1.0% additional bonus. Finally, community members get 0.1% bonus for every 10 direct referrals.

The BnBIT ecosystem is built to ensure transparency and security for the benefit of the community members. Since every BnBIT transaction is automatically recorded on the blockchain, investors can be confident of 100% security and insurance on their funds. The contract is also fully secured, doxxed, open source and visible on BscScan. To maintain transparency, the developers will not have access to this contract after launch.

All BnBIT community members can also use the swapping and lending protocol. More specifically, users can swap the supported tokens at a high speed and low fee on the App. Moreover, with the lending option users can borrow tokens to launch their own projects. This allows investors to keep their collateral on a highly secured contract while borrowing tokens on a higher throughput.

To start investing, BnBIT users can register a BNB wallet through Binance Chain or the Metamask browser extension. Android and iOS users can also register their wallet apps. After topping up the wallet, all the user needs to do is to make a deposit so that they can start earning.

The BnBIT yield farm offers each investor returns in proportion to their stakes and farming efficiency. This ecosystem is built to ensure that all community members are profitable. Since profits are generated from mining rewards, this ecosystem sustains itself. With a yield farm that runs on fully secured BNB protocols, BnBIT is determined to give low- and high-income investors a fair opportunity of earning equal yield.

BnBIT is a decentralized swapping and lending protocol with a community-driven yield farm that is built on the BSC network and offers huge APY. This immutable ecosystem is built to sustain itself with transaction fees from the coin swap and lending protocol as well as yield rewards from the liquidity pools. The BnBIT Farm algorithm is built to ensure that all community members are profitable while rewarding investors who hold with higher percentage profits.

