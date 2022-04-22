ChallengerX Signs Five Year Digital Asset Monetization Agreement with The American Arena League.

London, England – April 22, 2022 – ChallengerX PLC CXS, announces the signing of its first leaguewide agreement to its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) monetization platform, CXSports. The agreement is exclusive and carries an initial five-year term.
The American Arena League (AAL), a professional arena football league that started its inaugural season in 2018, has signed a Digital Asset Monetization Agreement (DAMA) in order to promote the league and help monetize league, team and player media assets through the CXSports platform.
The AAL intends to capitalize on CXSports’ wide-reaching performance-marketing modules, which are conceived to drive incremental revenues by leveraging digital sports assets on a location-agnostic basis.
“We truly look forward to working with CXSports as part of our efforts to rebrand the AAL and secure incremental branding and monetization channels. We are impressed by the scope and depth of the CXSports offering and truly look forward to this five-year partnership”, said AJ Roque, Director of League Operations. Mr. Roque also serves as the General Manager and Head Coach of the “Jersey Bearcats”, a New Jersey based arena football team.
“The entire ChallengerX team is thrilled to be working with the AAL”, replied Lucas Caneda, COO at ChallengerX plc. “Our existing and future product pipeline is designed to meet the specific needs and requirements of leagues like the AAL as well as the teams and athletes they represent.”
About ChallengerX PLC:
Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange in London, ChallengerX plc, is a Software-as-a-Service “SaaS 2.0” monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, sports news sites, and other influencers around the world. Its technology helps its customers, at no additional cost, generate incremental recurring revenues from their existing followers via a proprietary LOPI (“Leverage Other People’s Influence) strategy.
ChallengerX also offers bespoke service packages that help clubs develop and build their brand, rapidly grow their base of fans, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore the Company operates on each club’s behalf.
For further information please contact:
ChallengerX plc
John May, Non-Executive Chairman
Phone: +44 7860 715075
Email: john@challengerx.io
Brian Connell, CFA Finance Director and CEO
Phone: +44 207 459 4148
Email: brian@challengerx.io
First Sentinel
Corporate Advisers: Brian Stockbridge & Jenny Liu
+44 7876 888 011
Media Contact
Company Name: ChallengerX plc
Contact Person: John May
Phone: +44 7860 715075
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://challengerx.io
