Global Flip Chip Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flip Chip Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global flip chip market, assessing the market based on its segments like packaging technology, bumping technology, industry vertical and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
- Historical Market Size (2021): USD 26.27 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 1%
- Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 37.39 billion
The flip chip market is being driven by the growing demand for miniaturisation and high performance in electronic devices. The need for low-cost packaging technologies is driving up demand for silicon photonics in optical interconnections, resulting in an increase in demand for scalable and tolerant optical interfacing methods based on flip chip bonding. Furthermore, the silicon packaging is used in a variety of electronic devices due to its low cost, high density packaging, and improved flip chip reliance properties.
Industry Segments
A flip chip is a type of chip packaging that refers to an electronic component or semiconductor that can be installed on a material. The chips are made up of conductive polymers, which enables electrical connections.
On the basis of packaging technology, the industry can be segmented into:
- 3D IC
- 2.5D IC
- 2D IC
Based on bumping technology, the industry can be divided into:
- Copper Pillar
- Solder Bumping
- Gold Bumping
- Others
On the basis of its industry vertical, the industry can be segmented into:
- Electronics
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Automotive and Transport
- IT and Telecommunication
- Aerospace and Defence
- Others
The regional markets include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Copper pillar bumping technology is an emerging flip chip technology that is expected to drive flip chip market growth. Because of the demand for a smaller form factor, better performance, and lower power consumption, copper pillars are used in package applications for portable electronic devices, and they can significantly reduce costs in many applications. The use of copper pillar bumping technology in high performance, ultra-fine pitch, and high-density interconnection in devices such as transceivers, microprocessors, and power management is expected to aid flip chip market growth. Furthermore, the properties of copper pillar technology aid in improved density connections, improved thermal and electrical dissipation, and thus aids the flip chip technology’s growth prospects.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, and Others.
