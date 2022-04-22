Retail E-commerce Packaging Market, Growth Drivers, Overview, Impact Analysis & Market Opportunities by 2027

Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Information Report by Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, and others), by Application and by Region – Global Forecast To 2030

Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Overview

The retail e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 27.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 61.55 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.59% over the forecast period 2021 – 2027. E-commerce has emerged as a superior choice for purchasing goods since the turn of the century, demanding robust packaging solutions to sustain handling and long logistics for the varied product dimensions. Each degree of increase in the varieties of product presence online is making the demand for its packaging solution.

The global market for e-commerce goods has evolved drastically during the last decade. Global e-commerce sales grew by over 18% in the year 2018. Hence, the projected demand for e-commerce packaging solutions has grown consequently, and the market trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The rise of internet penetration and growing access to the internet for a majority of the population in the developing economies across the globe have created huge potential market opportunities for the e-commerce and packaging providers to venture into untapped markets and gain substantial market share during the process. The awareness about plastic waste is growing, and companies are focusing on minimizing it and offering 100% recyclable and biodegradable products. Manufacturing companies are adopting the Omni-channels distribution strategies for their products also, including online purchasing is also fueling the market growth for the retail e-commerce packaging market. However, the trends suggest that there has been a lack of growth in the underdeveloped countries is restricting the market from tapping into these regions due to fewer demands.

Key players

The key players of global retail e-commerce packaging market are International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc., Packaging Corporation of America, Rengo Co. Ltd, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., Klabin S.A., and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Market Segmentation

The retail e-commerce packaging market has been segmented based on the following to help expand the global market share during the ongoing forecast period.

By material:

Paper

Plastic

Corrugated board and other materials

By end-user verticals

Fashion and apparel industry

Food and beverage industry

Personal care products

Consumer electronics, amongst many others

Regional Classification

The Asia-Pacific region, as a part of the retail e-commerce packaging market, is one of the fastest-growing markets for the e-commerce industry. An increasing customer base due to growing economies like India and China is driving the growing number of e-commerce shipments in different regions. Witnessing driven by a young demographic profile, IBEF has stated that with increasing internet penetration and relative better economic performance, India’s E-commerce revenue is expected to jump from USD 39 billion in 2017 to USD 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual rate of 51 percent, the highest in the world. Government initiatives encouraging digitalization are continually introducing people to online modes of commerce and driving the region’s demand for e-commerce packaging solutions. India continues to have a favorable FDI policy of 100% FDI, encouraging companies like Amazon to build a stronger base in the country.

Recent Development

In April 2018, Amazon announced its plans to add five new fulfillment centers in India and retain its position as the largest warehousing space provider. The Indian government is also reportedly backing Amazon’s aim to reduce the use of plastic packaging for e-commerce.

