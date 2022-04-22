Cosmetic Packaging Market, Key Player, Analysis, Type and Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2027

Cosmetic Packaging Market Report Information By Materials (Plastic, Paper, Glass, Metal), Product (Bottles & Jars, Tubes, Containers, Pouches, Sticks, Roller balls, Dispensers), Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care) & Region- Forecast 2030

Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview

The trends suggest that the global cosmetic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 49.4 billion in 2020 to USD 60.9 billion by 2027. The global market will grow at a CAGR of 4.03%. The rising demand for cosmetic packaging can be attributed to the high growth and increase in demand for cosmetic products across the globe. Rising factors such as high demand from cosmetic brands for innovative, attractive & sustainable packaging across the globe are driving the demand for cosmetic packaging.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019 has been a challenging time for the cosmetic packaging market. The regulation of strict functional norms followed by the lockdown and other issues has posed various problems for the market, followed by the disruption in its demand and supply chain mechanism. However, the future is expansive for the market.

The dominant market position of the bottles can be attributed to their durability. Plastic bottles are widely preferred as they are light in weight, making them easy to carry and not prone to breakage. Furthermore, owing to the attractive & premium look of glass bottles, the demand for bottles for fragrances and perfumes is rapidly increasing.

Key players

Some key players in the cosmetic packaging market helpful in the expansion of the market share during the period ending in 2027 are as follows:

Amcor Ltd (Australia),

Rexam Plc. (U.K),

Silgan Holding Inc. (U.S.),

World Wide Packaging Llc (U.S.),

Albea Group (France),

Aptargroup Inc. (U.S.),

HCP Packaging. (U.S.),

LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd. (Taiwan),

Gerresheimer (Germany),

Market Segmentation

The cosmetic packaging market has been segmented based on the following to meet the rising needs of the global target audience:

Based on the Type:

Bottles

Tubes

Jars

Containers

Blister & strip packs

Aerosol cans

Folding cartons

Flexible plastics

Others (include tins, liquid cartons, and flexible paper)

Based on the Material:

Glass

Metal

Paper-based

Rigid plastic

Flexible packaging

Based on the Application:

Skincare

Haircare

Color cosmetic

Suncare

Oral care

Fragrances & perfumes

Based on the region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Classification

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the most significant cosmetic packaging market share in 2019. The increase in demand in the region for cosmetic packaging can be attributed mainly to the growing population, urbanization & disposable income of the population. Besides, there are lesser number of stringent norms and standards for the use of raw materials or ingredients for the manufacturing of packaging products. Also, the easy availability of cheap labor, attracts the major players to expand their operations in the region. Furthermore, there has been a substantial increase in demand for cosmetics from the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market for cosmetic packaging as well.

Recent Development

In December 2019, AptarGroup, as a part of the cosmetic packaging market, opened a new sales office in Dubai. The fully functional sales office will be operated for all three company segments, namely, beauty & home, food & beverage, and pharma. With the market share expansion, the company aims to target customers of several countries in the Middle East.

Table of Content:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 MARKET DEFINITION

2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1 DEFINITION

2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.4 LIMITATIONS

2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS

2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.5 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY

3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DRIVERS

4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 MARKET TRENDS

