How PlayerOne allows Everyone to Build a Metaverse

The PlayerOne platform, which presently includes creation tools, social scenes, NFT marketplaces, and P2E gameplay, is designed to allow anybody to construct a metaverse. All PlayerOne products are designed with this positioning as this vision, and the product matrix of RoleEditor, SpaceEditor, VoxelEditor, and so on has now been finalized to propel the Metaverse platform into the era of industrialized competitiveness.

Endorsements from well-known institutions

At the moment, PlayerOne has completed two rounds of fundraising. SIG and The9 are leading the angel round. SIG is TikTok’s largest external stakeholder, while The9 was an early World of Warcraft operator. FBG, TsingTing Capital, Waterdrip, Element, Winkrypto, WePiggy, Alchemy Pay, Betterverse DAO, TAGVentures, and other investment firms are among the second round investors.

The investment from SIG, an internationally known investment organization, demonstrates that SIG recognizes PlayerOne’s strength. It also obtained funding from The9, demonstrating that PlayerOne has extensive resources in the gaming business. There are also institutional blockchain investments such as FBG, Waterdrip, Winkrypto, Alchemy Pay, and others, demonstrating that PlayerOne has extensive institutional connections.

Professional Developer Team

The core team of PlayerOne comes from game engines, gaming public chains, currency exchanges, and publicly listed game companies. The team has years of experience in the blockchain sector, in addition to gaming engine and developer community knowledge. As we all know, a truly 3D metaverse platform requires a high level of technology skill. Instead of discussing the Gamefi chain game under the banner of the Metaverse, we will talk about the 3D Metaverse platform with genuine hard power.

Sandbox, Decentraland (hereinafter referred to as DCL), CryptoVoxels (hereinafter referred to as CV), and other metaverse platforms, for example, incorporate NFTs such as land, characters, and props, therefore the metaverse platform requires strong blockchain strength. For many years, the PlayerOne team has been hard at work in developing public chains, so in terms of strength, PlayerOne is more than enough to meet the needs.

The PlayerOne platform demands game scenes in addition to exploration, exhibits, and online activities, and even zero thresholds for creating games through visualization. As a result, strong game engine experience is also required for a Metaverse gaming platform. The primary members of the team are mostly from ex game engine firms, thus this is also fairly simple for the PlayerOne team. Other teams from other firms, on the other hand, face a significant technological challenge. As a result, other teams will require a significant amount of developing time and skill accumulation to catch up to PlayerOne.

Governance tokens are also required because PlayerOne is a blockchain initiative. You cannot build a very effective economic model if you do not have expertise with blockchain projects, and market value management after the token TGE also need years of experience with blockchain initiatives. The PlayerOne team has worked on gaming public chain projects and has actual expertise designing the token’s economic architecture.

To summarize, this team has significant technological advantages; in terms of experience, it has worked on well-known blockchain projects. Compound dimensionality reduction is a hit for other metaverse efforts.

Team Ambition

While other Metaverse platforms continue to promote Profile Picture(PFP), PlayerOne has already launched a private beta test with targeted invites. The PlayerOne platform is divided into four sections: Creation Tools, Social Scenes, NFT Marketplace, and P2E gameplay.

In terms of tools, RoleEditor and SpaceEditor have begun external testing, while VoxelEditor is already in the works;

The social scenes already supports space discovery, social action, voice chat, text chat, and other features;

The trading market has already supported Opensea, and its own trading platform will be released soon, and PlayerOne also supports the referral rebate system, which is a great experience adopted from digital currency exchanges and may encourage KOLs to promote the PlayerOne platform;

Visual scene setting, triggers, and other functionality for P2E gaming have been finished, and multiple P2E games have been produced.

The PlayerOne platform is massive based on the functions that have been developed. Instead of releasing NFT to a large number of users, the PlayerOne team focused on improving the product until all of the above functionalities were accomplished, and then begin to arrange the land sale & whitelist giveaway. It is clear that the PlayerOne team’s objective is to build a metaverse platform with an ecosystem closed loop that competes with Sand Box, DCL, and CV, not just a blockchain project that issues currencies. Such blockchain-native projects are uncommon throughout the world.

In addition to the functionalities that have been implemented, you can see what they are presently working on and future ideas, such as PlayerOne Hub and ScriptStore, which should be built on years of expertise in blockchain gaming engines to build an ecological closed loop. Names, Blue Print, Aircraft, and Pets are all included. These are all NFTs inside the PlayerOne ecosystem that contain massive amounts of content, not only land.

Multi-chain Metaverse

Unlike SandBox, DCL, and CV, PlayerOne is a multi-chain metaverse sandbox gaming platform. In addition to Ethereum and Polygon, PlayerOne will support BNB Chain, Solana, Flow, and more public chains in the future. That being stated, PlayerOne’s territory is not only deployable on Ethereum, but it can also be installed on Solana and Flow. Users may also utilize the Metaverse with any wallet, allowing users on various chains to view, speak, and interact with one another. In this method, PlayerOne will reconnect users who have been separated by different chains. NFTs from any public chain can be imported into the PlayerOne Metaverse.

Product Matrix

The blockchain sector has seen the ferocious expansion of Defi and Gamefi, and a big number of tokens have vanished swiftly due to the lack of a landing scene, and the metaverse is now on the verge of an oncoming explosion. The Metaverse, on the other hand, is not like DeFi and GameFi, which replicate contracts from other projects and change certain criteria to go online. Aside from long-term talent and technological reserves, the Metaverse platform need a significant number of supporting tools in order to sustain a big developer community.

As the PlayerOne team has many years of game engine experience and understands that without a product, it cannot absorb a significant flood of people, the PlayerOne team did not rush to release NFT, but instead focused on studying and developing products. At the moment, Playerone has created a product matrix consisting of RoleEditor, SpaceEditor, VoxelEditor, and so on, in order to propel the metaverse platform into the period of industrial competitiveness.

RoleEditor

The first tool is RoleEditor, which allows users to customize their own roles. However, RoleEditor differs from the Sand Box, DCL, and CV.

Composable NFT roles

At the moment, the standard method in PFP projects is to produce 20,000 NFTs ahead of time and then assign one to each participant at random. The main issue with this is that NFTs are predetermined in advance, and the community has no say in the matter and may only accept it passively.

According to the RoleEditor, VoxelRole is made up of NFTs of ERC-1155 standard character components, and the body parts such as hair, glasses, ties, clothing, and shoes are all NFTs of ERC-1155 standard. The character component NFT is created at random on the blind box chain, so everyone receives a different set of pieces. Users can freely purchase and sell character part NFTs on the secondary market, then use RoleEditor to synthesis the ERC-721 standard VoxelRole NFT and subsequently delete the character component NFT. In this method, the final synthesized role is completed spontaneously by the community, with no intervention from the project party.

Co-branded NFT characters

PlayerOne allows co-branded NFT characters, which means PlayerOne may collaborate with third-party IP, such as Nike, Adidas, and other well-known companies, to produce characters. You may, of course, collaborate with certain well-known artists, which not only guarantees that there are enough characters for people to utilize, but also collaborates with third-party IP to create customised characters.

3rd party PFP import

Third-party PFP import is supported by PlayerOne, allowing users with NFTs to immediately explore, socialize, and P2E in the PlayerOne metaverse. For example, in the case of Meebits, PlayerOne has achieved an agreement with Meebits and has officially started the Meebits import feature, and a huge number of Meebits holders are streaming into the PlayerOne community. Meebits are being used in production for the first time on PlayerOne, the first metaverse platform. This support is extremely beneficial to both Meebits and PlayerOne.

Aside from Meebits, PlayerOne is also involved in other PFP initiatives, such as Mfer. Mfer is a totally decentralized community with a strong self-publishing purpose. PlayerOne agrees with this notion and encourages Mfer to join the metaverse as soon as feasible.

SpaceEditor

The most significant tool in PlayerOne, aside from RoleEditor, is SpaceEditor. SpaceEditor is a metaverse space editor that allows users to design bespoke structures with zero thresholds and bring multi-chain NFTs into the metaverse. Their key technological threshold, like Sandbox, DCL, and CV, is the space editor, which is why there are many projects pushing the metaverse in the business, but very few projects that truly have active tools.

Voxel Style

When PlayerOne was making this tool, it researched the mainstream metaverse projects on the market, which are roughly divided into several styles:

Realistic style: Try to mimic the real world as much as possible. The advantage is that it appears more comfortable and is similar to current 3D games. The downside is that it cannot be produced in real-time, utilized across platforms, or developed by users. As a result, the blockchain-native metaverse does not use this approach. This demonstrates that the market’s metaverse of this kind is either a chain game or a Rug Pull project, and everyone must pay attention to recognizing them to avoid being duped.

Low-poly modeling style: 3D models are more realistic with more faces, so enough faces are “realistic style,” while DCL uses “low-poly modeling” style, the phrase is “Lowpoly,” such as everyone else. This style is known as “Monument Valley.” The benefit is that the performance is significantly better than in the “realistic style,” and it may also enable the user’s autonomous development. Feel.

Voxel style: Use voxel blocks one by one to build the whole world. The most well-known game is “Minecraft”. Sandbox and CV are the voxel styles used. Advantages Because the number of faces is very small, the performance has been greatly improved. In addition, the threshold for users to get started is very low, and elementary school students of “Minecraft” can quickly get started. The disadvantage is that the details that can be displayed are not rich enough to display very detailed models and characters.

After doing numerous product and technical studies, PlayerOne remains committed to the notion of “Everyone Can Build Metaverse,” and choose a style similar to “Minecraft” to reduce the user’s learning cost and allow users to start developing structures in minutes.

Architectural Blueprint

As a metaverse practitioner, the PlayerOne team also acquired a big quantity of metaverse land, and subsequently observed a phenomenon: whether it is Sandbox, DCL, or CV, the majority of the land is idle after being purchased. The reason behind this is because the entry point for these platforms is too high, and users who do not have expert 3D modeling ability cannot develop structures.

When PlayerOne worked with industry Metaverse land service providers, it discovered that third-party services are highly expensive, starting at 5 Ethereum, while the value of a piece of land is less than 5 Ethereum. As a result, PlayerOne has introduced a new feature called “BluePrint” blueprint. The blueprint’s role is that users do not need to create a building from zero to one, but just require a BluePrint to build a building with one click and then alter it based on the building. It is quite simple to change the images, NFTs, movies, and words included therein.

How does the blueprint function? PlayerOne collaborated with dozens of qualified architectural designers to create hundreds of designs, each of which is an ERC-1155 standard NFT. Architectural designers merely need to develop structures in SpaceEditor, then publish them as blueprints with a single click, which will then immediately place them in the PlayerOne blueprint market. As a result, people may pay one-thousandth of the price and then create their own structures with a single click.

As a result, architects gain users and advantages, users get services, and PlayerOne creates its own closed architectural ecosystem. Users can also resell it once they’ve used it.

Mall

When the Space building is finished, various ornamental objects, such as green plants and furnishings, will be required. How do you get it? PlayerOne has established an item shop, where customers can simply choose the products they want to purchase. Of course, because the props are also based on the ERC-1155 standard NFT, they are not expensive, and the props are just 5u and 10u.

VoxelEditor

How are prop NFTs manufactured? This is where PlayerOne’s third tool, VoxelEditor, comes in. The VoxelEditor model has better granularity and can create finer things such as dolls and decorations. After the production is finished, it may be released as an ERC-1155 standard NFT with a single click, and it will then be instantly published to the props shop for other users to buy and use.

Of course, VoxelEditor supports the real-time preview feature, which allows you to rapidly create props by dragging and dropping and see the final effect via the rendering function.

Real-time rendering: it enables for the rendering of voxels made by the player as well as the modification of lighting and other aspects.

Voxel animation: Allows you to convert voxels to voxel animation and then import them into SpaceEditor for usage.

Model shop: Use the model store to swiftly generate your own voxel models.

Easy Collaboration: Once produced, it may be instantly submitted to the marketplace for usage by SpaceEditor creators.



GameEditor

GameEditor is PlayerOne’s WYSIWYG sandbox game development tool that offers programming language modularization to create rich and entertaining 3D games without coding.

The DCL implementation is to realize the gaming through the SDK’s pure code, and the threshold for ordinary users is quite high. The sandbox is implemented entirely visually, and the barrier for users is substantially decreased; nonetheless, the logic that may be applied cannot be very complex.

PlayerOne provides a modular approach, akin to Scratch, in which users may construct business logic by dragging and dropping blocks.

When compared to DCL, users do not need to write code, and the entry barrier is far lower. The logic that can be implemented is more complicated than in Sandbox. As a result of this placement, PlayerOne is able to actualize complex gameplay of creativity, RPG, and FPS.

PFP Rarity Algorithm

We all know that PFP has rarity, and the fewer NFTs there are, the higher the rarity, but is rarity useful for anything other than collecting? As a result, PlayerOne developed an algorithm called RarityScore, and here is its formula.

RarityScore: Rarity

bs: sum of base scores

vc: sum of component coefficients

11: Maximum number of parts

q: natural logarithm of the number of parts

In general, the more components there are, the higher the rarity, but this will have a negative impact on the community, since each character has more and more pieces, thus the characteristic of this formula is that the more parts there are, the slower the growth. Consider a photograph as an example.As demonstrated in the above image, the more pieces there are, the slower the development, hence PlayerOne does not encourage users to wear everything on their body. As a result, users will not add components arbitrarily, but instead match components based on their individual needs.

To return to the original topic, what is this score for?

P2E Rewards

PlayerOne allows P2E gameplay in addition to free building development by users. There will be incentives because it is P2E. The massive airdrop hunters is a challenge in the industry that P2E must solve. Web3 users produce one for free, therefore PlayerOne employs RarityScore to address this issue.

Players without character can receive P2E rewards, but the proportion is extremely tiny, and the higher the RarityScore value of VoxelRole, the greater the reward weight. As a result, the massive airdrop hunters dilemma is prevented, and the community’s interests are better safeguarded. Of course, third-party PFP projects such as Meebits will have RarityScore scores in addition to VoxelRole, and the final community is the common community of PFP Holders.

Pet Catch Rate

The process of acquiring pets in PlayerOne is identical to that of the Pokémon game. Users must manage their characters in order to capture pets in every area of the Genesis Land. The higher your RarityScore, the greater your chances of success. Of course, the higher the rarity of the pet, the less likely it is to be successfully captured.

Space Access Incentives

After purchasing land, users may construct a space and publish it on the Genesis Land. Then, based on the number of visits to the location, PlayerOne will provide rewards. For example, the greater the number of space visits, the more pets are born in the vicinity of the space, and the rarer the pets. So, how is space access measured? As the wallet is practically free to make, if it is simply numbered according to each address, there will be tons of malicious reward hunters. As a result, PlayerOne employs RarityScore to address this issue. The more incentives are given according to the higher visits of the space that would lead to the higher RarityScore of that player. This is also to avoid issues like CV users faking the data.

Self-develop Games

PlayerOne, unlike other metaverse platforms, are creating its self-develop games in addition to the open world.

Pet Generation

Pets are required for self-developed mini-games, although PlayerOne’s pets will not be sold to users, but will be earned through user capture. Pets will be spread around the land, similar to Pokémon games, and users will need to manage their avatars to explore the entire land. As previously said, the more the rarity of the character, the higher the chance of capture, and vice versa.

Users may, of course, catch pets only a certain number of times each day, and the top limit of daily capture times can be extended by staking governance tokens. Characters are also heavily influenced by the production of pets. The more effective the number of visitors to the building, the more pets will be created, and the rarer the generated pets, resulting in more players coming to catch pets, generating a virtuous cycle.

Getting Reward

After the player receives a pet, the pet is developed and bred, and the game token is gained through PVE and PVP conflicts. Please wait for PlayerOne to make an announcement for further specifics.

Genesis Land

Unlike Sandbox, each game in Sandbox is self-contained. Switching from one game to another necessitates the closure of the current game and the launching of the new one. PlayerOne is a game with an open environment. In this universe, every space exists, and the user does not need to move from one area to another; only control the character to walk there. At the moment, PlayerOne has made Genesis Land planning available to all users, allowing them to see the whole idea of Genesis Land, including area planning, map kinds, geographical environment, model room display, and other information.

World Map

The PlayerOne world consists of various islands. The area where the first phase is launched is the Genesis Land. The Genesis Land includes a central area and six divisions.

PlayerOne’s Greek Island division name comes from novels, games, and characters that have a profound impact on the blockchain industry.

Snow Crash

Snow Crash, with its advanced and exact technical imagination, became one of the novels that had the largest influence on Silicon Valley and today’s technological growth in 1992, when the World Wide Web had just been exposed to the public and social software did not yet exist. Inspiring thought on culture, philosophy, and society.

Oasis

Oasis, from the film “Ready Player One,” is a virtual realm in a free mega internet game that covers the entire globe. People may escape reality in Oasis by entering a realistic virtual environment, becoming anybody and doing anything.

Metaverse

The term “metaverse” is derived from Neal Stephenson’s 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash,” in which Stephenson described a surreal digital realm “Metaverse” for geography. People separated by distance can converse with one other via their respective “avatars,” spend their free time, and dispose of their earnings at their discretion.

BTC

Satoshi Nakamoto presented the concept of Bitcoin (Bitcoin) on November 1, 2008, and it was formally born on January 3, 2009. The open source software written and distributed in accordance with Satoshi Nakamoto’s ideals, as well as the P2P network built on it.

Ethereum

Ethereum is an open source public blockchain platform with smart contract functions. It provides a decentralized Ethereum Virtual Machine (Ethereum Virtual Machine) through its dedicated cryptocurrency Ether (Ether, referred to as “ETH”). Handle peer-to-peer contracts.

Unnamed Area

The remaining two partition names are voted on by the community.

Parcel(Land) Sale Whitelist

PlayerOne’s first 1,000 plots of whitelist giveaway has started, including four land types. After the purchase, in addition to the land, investors can also get various NFT airdrops.

Geographical Environment

For about a year, the blockchain metaverse has been evolving, and everyone has gradually identified various issues with land planning, using CV as an example. You may examine the traffic condition in CV land using MetaCat, a third-party metaverse data analysis software.

The more visible the location, the more traffic there is. If you look at the center continent labelled 1, you’ll notice that just the most frequented location is the most visited, and the majority of the other areas are uninteresting. So, similar to label 2, CV subsequently launched Satoshi Nakamoto Island, and the island area was substantially decreased, but it still could not solve the problem of no traffic in most locations. CV’s plots are comparable to the island type designated 3, allowing for more land to be near to the water, ensuring that the land has a distinct character. As the sea in CV may be increased without causing problems for other landowners, and 100 square meters of land can be expanded to 200 square meters, the present island circulation is improved.

For the above reasons, PlayerOne strives to make each piece of land have its own unique value when doing land design.

Mountains: A mountain view room is available on PlayerOne’s land. The mountain view room, as the name implies, has an altitude property, and the mountain view room offers a broader view.

Rivers: As there are rivers in every part of Genesis Land, there are many river-view accommodations. Furthermore, there are several wharfs on both sides of the river, cruise ships will operate fixed routes across the river, and users may take the cruise ship to experience the customized buildings and landscape on both sides of the river.

Lakes: There are several lakes in the Genesis Land. The lake view room has both the convenience of the mainland and the characteristics similar to the sea view room, and even small islands that can be enjoyed exclusively.

Islands: Islands have natural scenic advantages and can be expanded to the sea if it does not hinder others.

Subway: In addition to the above-mentioned geographical features, there are a large number of subway lines in the city, and subway houses are also good investment targets.

What if, in addition to the aforementioned unique physical environment, there are certain locations that lack mountains, rivers, lakes, and seas? The PlayerOne team established the first community DAO based on Manhattan, New York’s community planning.

The image above depicts Manhattan, New York’s community planning. A big number of communities will be surrounded by buildings, but there will be an area in the center that is also a public activity place for everyone.

The map of the Genesis land seen above is from PlayerOne. You’ll see that the overall layout is identical to that of Manhattan. So, what is the function of the center area? This is the DAO for the community. Each local community has its own set of DAO tools, including as voting and communication. Users may vote on how to use the garden in the center. It is up to the community DAO whether it is a park or a public facility.

As shown in the image above, the area of the middle garden is nearly equal to the area of the surrounding buildings, implying that the characteristics of this type of building also exist, implying that users have a need to purchase this type of land, and in some cases, users will purchase the entire community to create a cluster of characteristic spaces.

Bulding Structures

Unlike Sandbox, DCL, and CV, which just offer users land, PlayerOne includes a team-designed building. Genesis Land has a starting price of 0.2 ETH, but it comes with gorgeous houses worth at least $100.

One of the most important concerns for the PlayerOne team when creating the platform was that they did not want the land to merely carry a dead structure, but rather that we wanted to give the land energy, hence PlayerOne is the first platform to start a “level-up” metaverse.

World prosperity is a key indication of the PlayerOne Metaverse. Each partition has a distinct prosperity, and the means to get prosperity is dependent on the engagement of community users, such as publishing buildings to Discovery, Big World, and sharing buildings to Twitter; having a lot of user access will improve the partition’s prosperity.

The amount of prosperity may be improved by increasing the zoning level, which is separated into Bronze Age, Silver Age, and Golden Age. The height of the structures corresponding to each tier varies. That is, the higher the degree of wealth, the higher the top limit of land height that may be built. There is room for more content. A growable metaverse can be realized as a result of this.

Tokenomics

PlayerOne has yet to announce detailed token plans, but has revealed the entire business model.

Operate to Earn(O2E)

Since the Metaverse platform requires a large amount of material, users must be incentivized at the economic model level. As long as users who contribute to the platform’s operation may get token incentives, PlayerOne has established the Operation to Earn (O2E) model.

For example, if a user constructs a building, it will be visited by a large number of individuals. The more successful your trips, the more prizes you will receive

For users, you may go to various locations to play certain P2E games, and you can also receive token rewards.

As a result, O2E has become a driving factor for users to continue operating on the property.

Land Rental & Collaborators

When the platform has more and more space, more and more material, and more and more people, a problem occurs. Some individuals are land investors who don’t want to spend a lot of work operating the property, while others are good operators who don’t have a lot of money to acquire land. As a result, PlayerOne also enables land leasing.

For example, after purchasing the land, we may lease it to others for a set rate, and the lessor can receive operational incentives. In this manner, we obtain a set rent, the renter receives O2E benefits, and both sides profit.

In another case, if we have acquired property but wish to outsource the construction of a building to a third-party construction service provider, we employ the collaborative feature. You simply need to add the contributors to the list of collaborators. Of course, the collaborators only have authority to alter structures and not to trade in land.

Tech Innovation

Token Buy-back & Burn

After a year of growth, it is possible to discover that the usage rate of certain land is low. As an example, consider the CV. Other than the birth spot in the centre of the Genesis Continent, the rest of the world is a wasteland. If left unchecked, it will also effect other users, hence this is a problem for Sandbox, DCL, and CV.

So, in real-world terms, the government will recover and redevelop property that is in poor shape. The PlayerOne contract team has implemented a solution to address this issue. PlayerOne contract holders can damage the land they own and then combine it for public facilities, such as P2E scenarios, in order to boost economic prosperity in the surrounding area.

It should be noted that other users cannot destroy the land, and contract holders may only destroy land that they own, so the project team can only recycle the land through the secondary market recycling technique, and then destroy the land, ensuring that the user’s assets are not breached.

Multi-role Management

The application scenarios of land have grown increasingly plentiful as the Metaverse ecosystem has improved, but challenges of land rights management have also been highlighted, such as how to split the rights of land owners, land leasers, and land collaborators? How should access to third-party platforms be handled?

The primary metaverse platforms are currently implemented centrally, and the PlayerOne contract team has introduced a multi-role capability. New jobs, such as land leasers and land coordinators, can be added by contract deployers. This strategy may also make it easier for third-party land leasing platforms to have access to PlayerOne territory.

At present, PlayerOne has also established strategic cooperation with the world’s top virtual land service providers, such as MetaCat, Double, WeMeta, Parcel, MetaEstate, Cthuwork, Ponlaii and so on.

Omnichain Asset

PlayerOne is the first metaverse platform to have access to LayerZero. The LayerZero protocol is analogous to the Cosmos ecosystem’s “zero-layer” Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. LayerZero is notable for its usage of ultra-light nodes (ULN), which presents a novel architecture for securely passing messages between chains in a cost-effective way.

Unlike several typical custodial NFT cross-chain bridging solutions on the market, PlayerOne enables multi-chain issuance and may perform atomic-level cross-chain transfer across different chains. It is built on the cross-chain interoperability protocol LayerZero. Since its inception, the PlayerOne NFT asset has supported Mint on seven distinct blockchains (Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, BSC, Avalanche, and Fantom).

The most important gaming feature is that if assets are developed on one chain, they may instantly transfer between chains via contracts, such as from Polygon to BSC or Avalanche to Ethereum. It should be noted that the assets that migrate to other blockchains are not clones of the original NFT, but actual NFTs that the destination chain contract can identify. The immediate result of this is that when we move one asset from Avalanche to Ethereum, the total number of assets on Avalanche decreases by one while Ethereum increases by one.

The First Interactive Land

Needless to say, land investment has a higher threshold than PFP projects, and it is extremely uncomfortable since the location of the land cannot be intuitively viewed on the Opensea platform, such as Sandbox, DCL, CV; we can only copy the land name and return to the Official website enquiry.

As the lands on the preceding platforms are all static pictures, PlayerOne is the first metaverse platform to provide interactive lands. On Opensea, users may immediately observe the position of the land and zoom in and out to view their geographic location. There are, of course, shortcuts to return to the origin to prevent misoperation from being unable to locate their position.

Composable Character NFTs

As previously stated, PlayerOne supports composable character NFTs. Users first get random character pieces from the chain, then freely mix the parts into characters, and ultimately cast a unique character NFT. This assures that the PlayerOne character is entirely self-created by the community and is not under the control of the project party.

Cross-platform Solution

The whole PlayerOne product matrix may be accessed immediately through the web page, and the direct link through the wallet not only provides user convenience, but also protects the user’s assets from risk. Users may access all PlayerOne products regardless of whether they are running Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Furthermore, while developing the architecture, PlayerOne permits publishing as a client-side version, which is also the planning emphasis of PlayerOne Hub. Finally, PlayerOne is cross-platform compatible and may be utilized by clients from many systems.

All developing logic in Electron’s cross-platform solution is based on Chromium and Node.js, one for the interface and one for the reasoning behind it. Electron is used to create many apps, including Slack, VS Code, Atom, Skype, and WhatsApp.

Conclusion

PlayerOne is a multi-chain metaverse sandbox gaming platform with endorsements from well-known institutions, top technical teams, great ideas, and a robust product matrix, as can be shown. It is also a fantastic boost for the growth of the blockchain industry in the impulsive blockchain sector to have such a team committed to product research and development and to launch them with such quality.

