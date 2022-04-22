Impulse Marketing Group Connects Sales Experts With Lucrative Job Opportunities

Impulse Marketing Group is delighted to announce that people with marketing and sales experience can reach out to it to get access to lucrative job opportunities within the electricity industry.
The reputable company is an employee-focused human resource agency that has spent the last few years establishing solid partnerships with Fortune 200 companies in the energy sector.
As electricity prices continue to surge, consumers are becoming more receptive to alternative energy solutions that can help them cut back on costs.
Alternative energy providers are gradually revolutionising the way people in the United States manage their electricity needs. Through their personalised systems, these sustainable energy providers offer tailored solutions that address the individual complexities of their varied clients.
Through its partnership with the Fortune 200 companies, Impulse Marketing Group will connect applicants with sales opportunities within the energy sector, so they can market the unique solutions to the growing number of Americans in desperate need of more affordable electricity.
Mandi Koger, the CEO and founder of the company, possesses 13 years of experience in the energy marketing industry and has helped talented marketers and sales agents secure lucrative positions in a lot of top firms such as NRG Energy.
The seasoned marketer also owns a real estate firm called Elite Compound Investments, which has been a 6x SuperHost on Airbnb and helps customers who have probate homes sell quickly.
Mandi Koger is also the author of a psychology/self-help book for people in sales titled You Seem like an Awesome Person which is currently available on Amazon as well as on Apple iTunes.
The relentless entrepreneur, who currently has a tequila line named Lebensstil Tequila under development, insists that success is the product of hard work, and advises people to make up their minds to put in the required work.
“Take your time and build your success with care. Anything that happens overnight doesn’t make it through the morning.”
Anyone interested in taking advantage of this amazing opportunity can reach out to Impulse Marketing Group via the contact info below.
About Impulse Marketing Group
Impulse Marketing Group is a human resource and marketing agency that helps connect top businesses with top talents within the workforce. The company has been repeatedly recognised as the top-performing agency in Texas and operates a seamless website, through which brands and job seekers can reach out to get professional help, with hiring and job placement.
Media Contact
Company Name: Impulse Marketing Group
Contact Person: Mandi Koger
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.impulsemarketinggroup.com
