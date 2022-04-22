Medical Supplies Market Growth Statistics, Regional Insights, Emerging Trends, Size Estimation and Dynamics by 2027

Medical Supplies Market Scope
Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the medical supplies market will touch around USD 132 billion during the forecast period. Rise in the number of surgeries worldwide along with the surging cases of acute and chronic disorders favours the Medical supplies market. The market size is further bolstered by the soaring concerns about cross-contamination in medical facilities and the blossoming elderly patient pool suffering from various diseases. The dramatic surge in bone fractures and the mounting number of hospitals, clinics and several medical facilities in developing countries could offer attractive opportunities to the leading industry players in subsequent years.
Emerging countries’ rising focus on improving their healthcare infrastructures combined with the drastic rise in the hospital admission rates in line with consumers’ surging disposable incomes will benefit the worldwide market as well. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing a variety of medical supplies that meet the evolving demands of the end-use sectors, which has raised the use of modern technologies during manufacturing. Most of them are making use of proprietary technologies or are using licensed technologies bought from other firms. These efforts for developing efficient and high-quality medical supplies, to cater to the heightened consumer demand will further enhance the market share in subsequent years.
Medical Supplies Market Segmentation
The medical supplies market can be considered for type, application, along with end-users.
The various types of medical suppliers include infusion products, blood collection tubes, surgical drapes, dialysis consumables, blood glucose test strips, adult incontinence products, wound care products, and more.
Application-wise, the key segments are urology, wound care, anesthesia, and sterilization.
Major end-users are clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.
Medical Supplies Market Regional Analysis
In the following years, the North American market is touted to take the lead, thanks to the mounting cases of COVID-19 raising the need for a variety of medical supplies. The market growth in the United States is spectacular, given the frequent technological developments and the emergence of high-performance medical supplies. North America houses some of the most renowned manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), who offer extensive series of medical supplies with several applications.
Asia Pacific can make the fastest progress in the coming years, as the demand for a variety of medical supplies in the region continues to surge at a remarkable pace. The tremendous growth of the healthcare sector paired with the escalation in the number of surgeries add to the market value as well. Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the growing production capacities of various emerging nations like Philippines, China, Vietnam and India bolster the growth rate of the APAC market too. On top of this, South Korea and Japan are increasingly making use of industrial robots while manufacturing medical supplies, which can have a favorable impact on the regional market in the long run.
Medical Supplies Market Leading Firms
Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.) are the leading manufacturers of medical supplies in the worldwide market.
Latest Updates
March 2022
Cardinal Health CAH today launched the first surgical incise drape using industry-leading antiseptic Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG). The drape features Avery Dennison’s patented BeneHold™ CHG adhesive technology, which helps reduce the risk of surgical site contamination with organisms typically associated with surgical site infections (SSIs). The incise film is strong, conformable and breathable and provides a sterile surface to create a barrier to contamination. The adhesive helps prevent edge lift of the drape, while still removing easily after surgery without harming fragile skin.
