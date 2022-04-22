Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market, Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2027

Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Information Report by Concrete Shape, by Material (Polystyrene foam, Polyurethane foam, Cement-bonded wood fiber, Cement-bonded polystyrene beads and Others), by Application and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Insulated Concrete Form Market Overview

The global market trends suggest that the insulated concrete form market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.49 billion by 2027. The global market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2021 to 2027. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

Insulated concrete form structures are recognized for being energy-efficient, extremely durable, sound & fire resistant, and environment-friendly. Sustainable materials such as Expanded Polystyrene Foam (EPS) and polyurethane are used to construct insulated concrete form buildings that enhance energy efficiency and improve the insulation of the construction space, making them excellent raw materials for these buildings. Insulated concrete form types, such as flat wall systems, grid systems, and post & lintel systems, can absorb radiation and easily be recycled, making the construction energy-efficient.

Read more details about report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insulated-concrete-form-market-2013

Key players

The insulated concrete form market has the following key players:

Quad-Lock Building Systems (Canada)

BASF (Germany)

KORE (Ireland)

AMVIC (Canada)

LOGIX Insulated Concrete Forms (UK)

ConForm Global (US)

Fox Blocks (US)

Request for Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2013

Market Segmentation

The insulated concrete form market has been segmented to meet the rising needs of the global target audience, and the segmentation will help in the expansion of the market share. The segmentation is mentioned as follows:

By Type:

Flat Wall Systems

Grid Wall Systems

Screen Grid Systems



Waffle Grid Systems

Post & Lintel Systems

By Material:

Expanded Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others (Cement-bonded Wood Fiber and Cellular Concrete)

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Have Any Query? Connect with Our Research Expert 24*7: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2013

Regional Classification

According to the International Monetary Fund, the construction industry has been growing at 10% for a few years now in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. According to Financial Express, the North American region will witness the highest number of new constructions by 2022. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), information suggests that construction spending is expected to be 5.6% in the US, 6.0% in Canada, and 4.8% in Mexico. In the Asia Pacific region, the Make in India project, introduced by the Government of India in 2015, helps and promotes new construction projects. In 2009, the sub-prime crisis of the US region had caused a recession in the construction industry.

However, the insulated concrete form market industry has recovered and is growing at a moderate pace. The global construction activities are expected to contribute one-tenth to the global GDP. It is expected to reach about USD 8 trillion by 2030, based on the information circulated by Oxford Economics.

Recent Development

The migration of the rural population to urban areas and the conversion of towns into cities are increasing the demand for new construction projects, which, in turn, is stimulating the demand for insulated concrete form. According to the Asia Pacific Human Development Report published by the United Nations Development Programme, the total population in the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach 4.84 billion by 2050, of which 64% is projected to be the urban population. The global insulated concrete form market growth in disposable income enables consumers to opt for new, latest, and environment-friendly construction materials.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain Of Insulated Concrete Form Market

5 Industry Overview Of Insulated Concrete Form Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Related reports:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/drywall-and-gypsum-board-market-5280

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a world-renowned market research company that offers a wide range of services, complete with accurate and precise analysis about diverse markets, sub-markets and target consumers. Our approach is a combination of extensive information and multiple data sources that help provide an exhaustive comprehension about the latest major developments to the client, in addition to future events and what measures and decisions to take on the basis of the same.

Our fast emerging market research firm is armed with an adept research analysts’ team that focuses on gathering useful data and analytics in terms of economic and technological advances. Our proficient analysts conduct industrial visits in a bid to achieve reliable and accurate information from established market participants. One of our foremost objectives is to keep the client well-versed with all the lucrative opportunities as well as challenges surrounding various global markets. We offer step-by-step guidance to our clients, through consulting and strategic services, enabling them to arrive at a practical and effective decision.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 16468459312

Address:Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insulated-concrete-form-market-2013

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market, Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2027