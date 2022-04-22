Cochlear Implants Market Size Projection, Research Insights, Emerging Trends, Future Growth and Dynamics by 2027

“Cochlear Implants Market”

Cochlear Implants Market Analysis By Product (Cochlear Implant Systems and Accessories & Upgrades), By Type (Unilateral Implant and Bilateral Implants), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Research & Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2027

The cochlear implants market is projected to acquire USD 3,203.8 Million by at healthy CAGR of over 9.86% during the assessment era, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The cochlear implants market has witnessed a massive surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The market’s growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Furthermore, factors such as the introduction of favorable insurance schemes, technical advancement, and prolonged exposure to noise in recreational settings are also likely to catalyze the demand for cochlear implants over the coming years. on the other hand, the stringent approval procedure is likely to impede the market’s growth.

Cochlear Implants Market Segment Analysis

The global cochlear implants market has been segregated into various segments based on end-user, type, product, and region.

Based on product, the global market for cochlear implants is split into accessories & upgrades and cochlear implant systems.

Based on type, the global market for cochlear implants is divided into bilateral and unilateral implants.

Based on end-user, the global market for cochlear implants is bifurcated into research & academic institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Cochlear Implants Market Regional Analysis

The global market for cochlear implants is examined across four major regions such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per the MRFR analysis, the American region will secure the top position in the global cochlear implants market over the forecasted timeframe. The regional market’s growth is mainly credited to the increasing geriatric population suffering from hearing loss. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive techniques is also likely to act as a booster for the regional market’s growth over the coming years. the regional market is projected to manufacture the highest share of cochlear implants across the globe. In addition, the presence of an established healthcare system is another crucial parameter anticipated to positively impact the regional market’s growth.

The cochlear implants market for the European region is projected to hold the second position globally over the assessment era. The regional market’s growth is primarily attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from hearing problems and ear infections across the region. Furthermore, the factors such as high healthcare expenditure and increasing support by the government, and funding in the field are also projected to boost the growth of the regional cochlear implants market.

The Saia-Pacific regional market for cochlear implants is anticipated to record the highest growth over the coming years. the rapid rise in the population dealing with hearing impairment is the primary aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth. Furthermore, the ongoing development in the healthcare infrastructure and growing need for advanced equipment are also projected to catalyze the market’s growth over the coming years.

The Middle East & African regional market for cochlear implants is projected to attain the lowest market share over the forecasted time. This is because of the presence of underdeveloped countries and slow development in the healthcare infrastructure across the region.

Cochlear Implants Market Competitive Analysis

The global market for cochlear implants is known for the presence of a wide number of players spread worldwide. The players across the global market implement several growth policies such as a merger, collaborations, acquisitions, and more to strengthen their global market footprint. The global cochlear implants have prominent players such as Advanced Bionics AG (Switzerland), Cochlear Ltd (Australia), Widex (Denmark), MED-El (Austria), William Demant Holding Group (Denmark), GAES MÉDICA (Spain), Microson S.A. (Spain), and others.

Recent Developments

April 2022- HH Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza, funded by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), has introduced the electronic upper limb fitting for children and young people of Gaza to help them live normal lives and incorporate into the community.

February 2022- Valley Children’s has recently announced the launch of the first pediatric Cochlear Implant Center in the Central Valley region.

