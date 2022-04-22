Acne Treatment Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 4.6% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

“Acne Treatment Market”

Acne Treatment Market: Information by Acne Type (Moderate, Mild, Moderate to Severe), Treatment (Medication, Therapeutic Devices), Drug Type (OTC, Prescription), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Injectable), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Centers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2027

Acne Treatment Market Overview

Globally, the acne treatment market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Treatment of acne involves the adoption of different medications along with ointments which help in lightening the tone of the skin of the affected areas. A properly balanced diet is considered an important factor and has played an important role in market expansion. The rise in the improvement of medications for the treatment along with voluminous investment techniques has helped in market expansion. Some of the other factors like the rise in prevalence of acne vulgaris condition in particular age, growth in sedentary lifestyle and taking unhealthy foods, and high growth in demand for the minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures have spurred up the market size. Some of the safety issues based on the products so being applied for acne treatment have posed hurdles to rising in market size.

The outburst of the pandemic had a pervasive impact on the market growth. The outburst has helped various companies for evaluating several businesses rather than the traditional business. The transformation needs have highlighted the importance of fast movement for research and other manufacturing activities which is most important.

Abnormal production of hormones is another cause for market improvement. The rise in androgen levels has spurred up the enlargement of oil glands thus helping in the production of oil. This is an important factor that has promoted the sebum production thus breaking up the cell walls in pores thus leading to bacterial invasion. Some of the factors such as genetic causes, menstruation, stress, and using greasy cosmetics have improved the market size.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation

The acne market is being classified on the basis of type, of acne, treatment, end-user, drug type, and route of administration.

Acne Type

Moderate acne

Mild acne

Treatment type

Medication

Therapeutic devices

Drug type

OTC

Prescription

Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

End-user

Hospitals and clinics

Some of the special centers

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The region of America has been found to be the most dominating region in 2019. This was because of the high prevalence of acne and certain skin disorders, the launching of new products, and technological advancements. The dermatology association, the teenagers have been affected by acne. The region of Europe holds the second largest market thus owing to the adoption of organic growth strategies and well developed medical industry. The competitors are focussing on the development of novel products, launching them thus fuelling up the market size. Their organic strategies have helped the companies to strengthen their position in the European countries. The Asia Pacific region had inclined toward the government initiatives so taken for spurring the market development. The rise in disposable income among middle-class families has accounted for the rise in population in the Asian region thus driving the market growth.

Acne Treatment Market Competitive Dynamics

The notable players of the market are GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Almirall, S.A. (Spain), Galderma Laboratories LP (US), F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Leo Pharma A/S (Denmark), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Candela Corporation (US), and Vyne Therapeutics Inc. (US).

Industry News

CassiopeaSpA in August 2020 had adopted the US FDA approval for treating acne disorders. This pharma company has undergone certain treatment methods. A Swiss company, Galderma, dealing basically with derma treatment methods and skincare products had launched retinoid tazarotene to about 0.005percent. US FDA also approved AKLIEF for treating acne vulgaris.

