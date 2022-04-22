Construction Aggregate Market Key Players, Consumption Status, Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2027

Construction Aggregate Market Research Report: Information, by Material (Crushed Stones, Gravel, Sand, M-Sand and others), by Application (Residential,Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) and by Region – Forecast till 2030

Construction Aggregate Market Overview

As per the published market trends, the global construction aggregate market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period ending in 2027.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction industry has been negatively impacted. Due to the lockdown and restrictions by the government, most of the projects were at a halt since most of the construction could not get the raw materials in time. Also, at the end of 2020, a new COVID-19 strain was detected in Europe and spread across 22 European nations in January 2021, and a few countries have imposed a lockdown. Some of the countries set under lockdown in 2021 include the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Greece, Poland, and Spain. Due to this new virus pandemic, manufacturing and industrial activities will likely be affected in the first half of 2021. However, the market is recovering, especially in Asia-pacific, after the relaxation of lockdown in many countries, which can be encouraging.

China is amid a construction mega-boom. The rising investments in the country followed by sturdy infrastructure are some prominent reasons behind the same. The country has the largest buildings market globally, making up 20% of all construction investments globally. It will help in the expansion of the regional construction aggregate market share. The country, is solely expected to spend nearly USD 13 trillion on buildings by 2030.

Key players

Some players in the construction aggregate market are as follows:

LSR Group (Russia)

ROGERS GROUP INC. (US)

HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)

Adelaide Brighton Ltd (Australia)

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (US)

CRH plc (Ireland)

Cemex SAB de CV ADR (Mexico)

CEPSA (Spain)

Vulcan Materials Company (US)

Market Segmentation

Aggregate is a broad category of coarse to medium-grained particulate material used in construction activities, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, slag, recycled concrete, and geosynthetic aggregates. The global market is segmented by aggregate type, application, and geometry.

The market is segmented into the the sand, gravel, slag, crushed stone, and other aggregate types by aggregate type.

The market is segmented into construction, insulation, and many other applications by application.

Regional Classification

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the construction aggregate market for aggregates during the forecast period. With the growth of the construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, the consumption of aggregates is increasing in the region. The largest aggregates market producers are located in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of aggregates are China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, EUROCEMENT group, Cement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (CIMA), and LafargeHolcim. In March 2019, National Highway projects worth INR 1,10,154 crore were inaugurated in India, as a part of the regional functioning of the market. It is increasing the scope for this market. According to DPI, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the foreign direct investments in construction from April 2000 to September 2020 in infrastructure were USD 17.22 billion.

Recent Development

The Chinese government, as a part of the APAC construction aggregate market, has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provisions for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next ten years, creating significant scope for construction activity, thereby increasing the market for aggregates over the coming years.

