Stone Paper Market, Key Player, Analysis, Size, Type and Forecast Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2030

Stone Paper Market Information by Material used (Calcium Carbonate, High-density Polyethylene, and others) by Application (Labelling paper, Packaging paper, Self-adhesive paper and others) and Region – Forecast to 2030

Stone Paper Market Overview

The stone paper market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.45% from 2021 to 2028. The globally curated market report on the stone paper market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while impacting the market’s growth. The increase in demand for various applications is escalating the growth of the stone paper market.

Stone paper refers to the paper manufactured from calcium carbonate and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and possesses high strength and durability. The paper is extensively utilized in stationery, books, and others like wallpapers, bags, packaging, adhesives, magazines, leaflets, trays, and containers. The paper is considered non-toxic, fire-resistant, re-cyclable, food-safe, waterproof, complies with FDA standards, and produces no air pollution.

The increase in the demand for critical applications such as labeling, self-adhesive paper, and packaging is one of the major factors driving the growth of the stone paper market. The rise in the investment in research and development of advanced manufacturing techniques utilizing calcium carbonate and other similar organic compounds and the rise in the adoption of stone paper as an alternative paper composition due to deforestation accelerate the growth of the stone paper market. The increase in the need for high-quality and efficient labeling and the government encouraging the use of stone paper over conventional paper further influence the stone paper market.

Key players

Some players in the stone paper market are as follows:

Guangzhou Myhome Wallpaper Co. Ltd.

WestRock Company

AM Packaging Company Limited

Parax Paper

Shenzhen Stone Paper New Materials Co., Ltd

Kapstone LLC.

Forge and Smith

Market Segmentation

The stone paper market is segmented based on material and application. The growth amongst the different stone paper market segments helps you attain the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The stone paper market is segmented into calcium carbonate, high-density polyethylene, and others based on the material.

The stone paper market is segmented into labeling paper, packaging paper, self-adhesive paper, and others based on the application.

Regional Classification

Asia-Pacific dominates the stone paper market due to the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers and a surge in research and development activities to enhance alternatives to pulp-based paper in the region. North America is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in technological advancements in manufacturing the product, a well-established distribution network, and good support from governmental and environmental organizations within the region.

Recent Development

The presence of several raw-material suppliers in the stone paper market and an increasing trend to adopt eco-friendly substitutes to conventional paper is expected to open growth avenues for the new participants in the market for stone paper. Though the globally available product for the market is more expensive than conventional paper, high demand for recyclable and eco-friendly products is expected to encourage new entrants.

Bolstering global trade in the global market functioning due to advanced e-commerce platforms is expected to boost the global demand of the market for sustainable packaging products, including paper bags and cardboard boxes made from stone paper. It is expected to add immense opportunities to the market for stone paper over the forecast period that ends in 2027.

