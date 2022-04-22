Catalyzing Creators to Go Beyond Music with Unique Engagement Styles: NFT Video Streaming Company, Reel Mood, Launches a Web3 Platform For Content Creators

Real Mood enables content creators to monetize their dynamic art and establish a unique musical imprint with personalized NFTs

Los Angeles, California – April 22nd, 2022 – Revitalizing the landscape of music through novel and unique styles, Reel Mood is a video streaming platform that allows up-and-coming content creators and music artists to monetize their content.

Having been crafted independently by Emmy-nominated Hollywood Producer, Shantal Anderson, Reel Mood is the very first NFT video streaming platform for rising musical producers and artists. Through the Reel Mood channel, budding artists can successfully receive crypto or a choice of their personalized NFTs every month.

Reel Mood is a streaming platform which uses Web 3 technology to allow creators to publish their content to fans and earn in addition to dollars, cryptocurrency or NFTs for uploading content to the platform.

Solidifying community engagement, Reel Mood allows listeners to successfully mint NFT’s on the platform and sell them directly to fans. A welcome addition for independent artists hoping to create an impact with their art, Reel Mood was launched in April 2022. The platform has already been adopted by thousands of diligent users in under 1 month who are looking for more ways to monetize their content and reach out to even more audiences.

With use of the interesting new platform, viewers will be able to enjoy exclusive spotlights on various artists, view weekly music shows, and read exclusive article write ups from their editorial team.

Reel Mood is a stunning platform for budding artists who can experience both cultural and social entertainment movements that are trending both nationally and worldwide. The platforms present just the perfect space to not only revel in diverse content and earn crypto while you also stream your favorite videos.

Growing and evolving into a formidable imprint, the Reel Mood team aspires to give even more monetization opportunities for artists and content creators, underscoring the aesthetics of a top-tier television network infrastructure.

Visit Reel Mood’s user-friendly launch page www.reelmood.com for more information and revitalize your independent voice through dynamic contemporary means. For a limited time, users will earn 50 Mood Tokens (the official cryptocurrency of Reel Mood), when they sign up.

About:

Reel Mood is a brilliant new platform to find trending creators and artists and showcase their work globally while scaling and driving engagement on the platform. Reel Mood was founded by Shantal Anderson, an entertainment industry professional and creative technologist who has worked on major live broadcast events such as the Superbowl, Olympics, Grammys, Oscars and other distinguished acts. Anderson has spent the last four years working to build a platform in the Web3 space, enabling artists to reach even greater heights.

