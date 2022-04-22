Global Reactive Dyes Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast to 2030

Market Overview

The reactive dyes market size was projected to grow from USD 8.2 billion during the historic forecast period in 2019. The industry trends suggest that the global market will grow to USD 10.9 billion by 2027 and will be growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global market is witnessing a high growth due to the growing use of textile dyes. Market factors like low-cost manufacturing in APAC countries and high demand for textile dyes in the region drive the global dyes market.

As a part of the market, Viscose can be termed a regenerated fiber. Cellulose is a major market ingredient, and it can be obtained from softwoods and is converted to a liquid compound which is then pressed through minuscule holes in spinnerets. After this, they are converted back to their original shape, cellulose in the form of fiber. Viscose fiber has many reliable market properties similar to cotton and can also be manufactured to resemble silk, which drives their demand.

The reactive dyeing process includes forming a covalent bond between the dyestuff and the fiber molecules of the cellulose material to be dyed, producing a stable bond. These market dyes are most compatible with cellulose fibers. This dye’s common fiber types include cotton, followed by others like rayon and some nylons. Major drivers of this market dye type include better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as a wide range of color compatibility and good wash-fastness.

Market Segmentation

The reactive dyes market segmentation is as follows:

Based on fiber type, the global dyes market has been segmented as follows:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Acrylic

Others like Blended fibers

Based on region, the global market has been segmented as follows:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis

The APAC region is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing reactive dyes market. The Asian Pacific region encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries. With the trends related to economic contraction and saturation in countries like Europe and North America, textile manufacturers are shifting their production base to APAC. China is emerging as one of the region’s leading producers and consumers of textile dyes. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India in the APAC region attracts new investments in the APAC region. The global growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for textile and garment products from the large population in the region. The key market players are regionally expanding their dyes production in APAC, especially in China and India.

Industry News

In August 2015, Pantone, emerging as a leading provider of color systems, and Huntsman introduced 210 textile dye formulations for its range named PANTONE FASHION, HOME + INTERIORS. The market collaboration between Huntsman, a global leader in textile dyes, and Pantone, is expected to help the textile industry produce eco-friendly home furnishings and others like fashion and interior design products.

