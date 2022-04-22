Heavy Construction Equipment Market, Business Opportunities, Leading Players, Overview, Industry Statistics, Revenue and Future Investments 2030

Heavy Construction Equipment Market By Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles and Others Heavy Construction Equipment), By Application (Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings), By End-User – Forecast till 2030

Heavy Construction Equipment Market

Heavy Construction Equipment Market is projected to be worth USD 346.36 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030), The market was valued at USD 194.20 billion in 2021.

The heavy construction equipment market is gaining momentum in the modern construction industry due to geographical expansion in emerging markets. The adoption of heavy construction equipment offers lucrative opportunities for a market player in the next 10 years. Other factors driving the global market are rapid urbanization and increased investments in the construction and manufacturing industry.

The excavation & demolition segment of the market is estimated to dominate the heavy construction equipment market and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The CAGR for the segment is projected to grow at a higher rate over the next five years, and the main reason behind this is the increase in mining activities of precious minerals and metals across the global market premises followed by the increase in natural calamities where excavators are used in rescue operations.

Key players

The key players in the market are as follows:

Komatsu (Japan)

CNH (U.K.)

JCB (U.K.)

Doosan Infracoe (South Korea)

Sany (China)

Hitachi Machinery Construction (Japan)

Market Segmentation

The heavy construction equipment market has been segmented based on the following for a more comprehensive global functioning and meeting the rising needs of a global target audience:

By type:

Earthmoving equipment

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy construction vehicles

Others( Pavers/Asphalt Finishers/Compactors and Road Rollers)

By application:

Excavation & demolition

Heavy lifting

Material Handling

Tunneling

Transportation

Recycling & waste management

By end-use sector:

Construction & manufacturing

Oil & gas

Public works & railroad

Infrastructure

Mining

Forestry & agriculture

Others

By region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Classification

In 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for a larger market share of the total heavy construction equipment market in value, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The European market is projected to grow at a comparatively lower rate than other regions due to weak construction demand due to sub-performing economic conditions. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth from 2016 to 2021, while India is the fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the global market. The Middle-East & Africa region will attain the second-highest CAGR during the period. South Africa will register the highest growth rate in the region.

Recent Development

In June 2016, one of the prominent players in the heavy construction equipment market – Caterpillar Inc.- New Cat 816K landfill compactor, was built on the established performance, durability, and reliability that the model 816 had demonstrated in 1972. The new K Series model has been designed with heavy-duty main structures that support multiple life cycles, featuring a fuel-efficient Cat C7.1 ACERT engine, single-lever steering, pressurized cab, and other features like wheel/tip options that provide extended service life. Available Cat COMPACT Technologies, such as Compaction Control, have helped further enhance compaction performance and consistency by providing accurate compaction values and 3D mapping.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Earthmoving Equipment

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020-2027

5.3 Material Handling Equipment

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020-2027

5.4 Heavy Construction Vehicles

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020-2027

5.5 Others Heavy Construction Equipment

