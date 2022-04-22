Nitrobit Trading Investment Platform Are Coming Online

What is nitrobit?

NitroBit (Nitro Capital), as one of the greatest cryptocurrency marketplaces and investment networks, we are aiming to revolutionize the way investors earn and enhance financial education. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrency so that everyone can achieve their freedom and inclusion.

Due to our excellent network and technology, we offer low fees, versatile funding options, high security standard and lots of ways to investment.

NitroBit Features

1. Safe, stable and fast trading system

It has a mature system architecture, the greatest BDG multi-line integrated computer room in Europe and the United States, and the world’s best CDN acceleration node. The system implements bank-level user data encryption, multiple authentication, and multi-level risk identification control to ensure transaction security. Escort the user’s asset security and transaction experience.

2. Leading excellent team for technology development

The leading core technology development team with independent intellectual property rights has strong strength and competitive advantages in software development and implementation, technical services, system integration and system maintenance.

3. Multi-currency transactions

BTC, ETH, LTC and QPC (GMQ’s ICO token) will be launched at the beginning of the transaction, and the trading center will enrich more business types in the future.

4. Multi-platform terminal access, multilingual supporting

It covers terminal access to multiple platforms of IOS, Android, Windows and Mac, and supports full-service functions. At the same time, choices of multiple mainstream languages are available for different customers.

5. 24-hour full-time online service

Provide 7×24-hour online service to ensure a safe, stable and high-quality trading experience for users.

6. Excellent and experienced operation team

With an experienced exchange operation team, Nitrobit has rich experience in customer service, user experience and asset security, smoothness of trading systems and other details. At the same time, it can provide going public guidance, market value management and other supporting services for blockchain project enterprises.

7. A large number of investment products

Not only can you trade digital currency or legal currency and digital currency transactions at a very low transaction fee on the platform, but we also provide a large number of investment and wealth management products to help you make a lot of money on digital currency projects. We guarantee your income while providing you with highly transparent financial products.

NITROBIT: Greatest Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

We’ve been at the forefront of cryptocurrency exchanges since 2015 and we never stop moving. Our mission is to become one of the world’s largest regulated crypto derivatives exchanges and give our users the ultimate cryptocurrency trading experience. Meanwhile, we believe it’s our duty to nourish the cryptocurrency and open source communities we rely upon. So we’re doubling down on growth, through continuous product innovation, technology advancement, and collaboration with those shaping our field in the years ahead.

Nitrobit strives to achieve it by providing our users with state-of-the-art trading tools, innovative technology and unparalleled levels of customer service. The digital asset space is evolving at a breakneck pace. To keep up with such rapid technological innovation requires an equally forward-thinking and agile approach. Nitrobit provides state-of-the-art digital asset trading services for our users and global liquidity providers.

Nitrobit offers a fully featured API. All market and user data is available and updates in real-time. The Nitrobit API is open and complete. Every function used by the Nitrobit website is exposed via the API, allowing developers full control to build any kind of application on top of Nitrobit. The completeness of Nitrobit’s API is best-in-class and unique in the trading space.

At present, Nitrobit integrates three mainstream playing methods of currency trading, contract trading and seconds contract trading.

Each playing method has unique characteristics. If you pursue stability, you can choose currency trading; if you like to be bold, you can choose multiple expansion on Contract trading; If you like things being more exciting, you can choose to guess the ups and downs of the seconds contract trading. No matter what kind of playing you go with, it is an effective approach to increase the value of your assets. The mature anti-DDOS attack technology of the assets you store on the platform will indeed protect the security of your assets. We support you to withdraw money from the virtual currency you keep on our platform at any time.

We firmly believe that the best cryptocurrency trading experience should be available to everyone. This digital asset trading platform can provide virtual currency trading, which is the most safe, stable and transparent platform. We are the best you can get, don’t miss out!

Why Nitrobit?

1. SECURE PLATFORM

Nitrobit employs the most reliable, effective security technologies available. We leverage an elastic, multi-stage holding strategy for top-level safety. Our platform enables two-factor authentication for all customers and provides a host of additional security features to provide multiple layers of protection. Security is always our first priority.

2. CUSTOM-BUILT TRADING ENGINE

Our custom trading engine was designed to be scalable and to ensure that orders are executed in real time. We also support third-party trading platforms and algorithmic trading via our extensive APIs.

3. FAST DEPOSITS & WITHDRAWALS

Our highly efficient and automated monitoring platform allows us to provide our customers with the fastest transactions available today. This includes updates on balance, trade and holding information.

4. ACCESSIBLE & APPROACHABLE

Either through our top-rated app or industry-leading API, intuitive interface and ease of use for all types of users are key aspects of accessing crypto via Nitrobit. We believe in genuine interaction, that’s why we offer constant support regardless of where you are and when you need it. You can reach us by phone or email 24/7. We are aware that trust needs to be earned and maintained, and that is why we make our team directly available to you.

5. DRIVING INNOVATION

We are committed to supporting both new and established blockchains. We seek to provide our customers with an ever-growing selection of blockchain technologies and digital tokens, and all new digital tokens listed on the trading platform must complete a rigorous review process.

6. COMMITMENT TO COMPLIANCE

We are committed to complying with all current regulations that help prevent, detect and remediate unlawful behavior by customers and virtual currency developers when using the Nitrobit trading platform or any of our other services.

7. GLOBAL CUSTOMERS

Nitrobit accepts customers from around the world, except from the countries subject to various sanctions or legal prohibitions.

We’re here to offer you financial independence and secure freedom of choice. Providing that makes us one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Nitrobit’s story

As a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015, Nitrobit has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in digital asset trading. More than 20 countries and areas have our excellent investment institution. Nitrobit’s mission is to give our users the ultimate cryptocurrency trading experience.

Nitrobit Cold Wallet

The Cold Wallet is designed for donors who do not specify the donation projects and makes sure offline protection of customer assets, providing top-level security. Our blockchain-based system will allow people to track the flow of financial transactions with transparency.

Featured projects

1. BitGo

We’re helping to propel the world toward hyperbitcoinization. Across our brand and products, we are singularly focused on hyperbitcoinization – the moment Bitcoin becomes the default value system of the world.

2. Umbrel

To introduce modern financial tools specially designed for startups. With easy access to corporate cards and advanced spend controls, you can focus on growing your business— no matter where you’re starting up or what stage you’re in.

3. Casa

Casa is the decentralized venture capital and multichain launchpad platform built on the BNB Chain Blockchain. Our platform brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

4. Aleo

Aleo is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol. By using combinations of templates to create custom rulesets quickly and easily, creators will be able to unlock a new world of business possibilities, while delivering stunningly beautiful user experiences.

5. Swannode

In building our long term vision, one of our goals is to create a robust and efficient marketplace for people to trade interest rate yields. Swannode is an interest rate derivatives platform.

Public welfare programs

1. Nitrobit Lunch for Children

By simply providing nutritious lunch, which costs as little as $0.30 for one meal for one child, we can give them a chance at living for a brighter future.

2. Nitrobit Care for Period Poverty

Nitrobit charity already achieved 100% transparency over the entire charity process, supplying 1 year’s sanitary pads for over half a million girls.

3. Protect Our Planet

Join us to tackle climate change, restore habitats and oceans, and protect endangered wildlife.

Our Solutions

Our first environmental project, More Trees，aims to do exactly that by planting 1 million trees worldwide. We know we’re stronger when working together so we want to work with the best, brightest and most determined minds to help play our role in protecting the planet.

4. Crypto Against COVID

Join Nitrobit Charity and help the world fight COVID-19.

Our Solutions

We identify those in need, what they need and mobilize our network. We work with local teams, NGOs such as the Red Cross and Governments in both source and demand countries to ensure the delivery of this life-saving equipment is as efficient as possible and goes to the areas worst hit.

Our Values

We envision a world where blockchain helps end inequality and advances sustainable development. We’re unlocking innovation and action, to turn this from our vision to reality.

